BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe It’s almost natural that Vatsal Vaghela’s first introduction to cricket in California was at a baseball field, where cricketers had to wait for the baseball players to finish and leave.

Cricket gave birth to baseball, though posterity quickly eclipsed the parent as the summertime pastime for Americans. But go back for a moment, baseball, because Vaghela and his teammates from the United States cricket team want to hit their own kind of World Series this week.

They need one more win on Friday to qualify for a cricket World Cup for the first time.

The US easily beat Jersey and Singapore in their first two games at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe. The prize is a seat at the T20 World Cup in Australia in October, and another semi-final victory will be for the Americans. T20 stands for Twenty20, the shortest format in international cricket.

“It’s very exciting. We all know how important this tournament is,” said Vaghela.

20-year-old Vaghela was born in Milpitas, California, the son of Indian immigrants and, unsurprisingly, the love of cricket was passed on to him from his father. Cricket is a little boy in Milpitas, located in Silicon Valley, but it is the only sport that matters in India, so they went to a baseball park to play cricket.

“I picked it up by watching my dad play tennis ball cricket with his friends at the local baseball field, and I think I was about 10 or 11 when I started playing cricket,” Vaghela told The Associated Press in an interview. .

Papa must have been a good coach as Vatsal’s 16-year-old sister, Isani, plays for the US women’s team.

The link with cricket-loving countries is strong throughout the American men’s team in Zimbabwe: Captain Monank Patel was born in India. Batter Steven Taylor was born and raised in South Florida by Jamaican parents. Other players were born in or have connections to Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

Batter and US Vice Captain Aaron Jones was born in Queens, New York. That’s the Mets country in baseball terms. But Jones’ West Indian heritage dictated that there was only one game ahead of him, and that was not at Shea Stadium. The Cricket World Cup has always been the ultimate goal.

“For me, it’s everything,” Jones said. “The World Cup is the most important thing in cricket. For me, growing up as a little man, I always wanted to participate in World Cups.

“This is a great opportunity right now. Definitely, it will be a great achievement, we have been talking about it for the past few years. It will be a great achievement not just for us, but for everyone back home in the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA .”

It’s unlikely that “everyone” at home cares. Many will not even know. But now is the time for Americans to pay a little more attention to cricket, not just because the American team is close to the World Cup. The next T20 World Cup after this one will be co-hosted by the US in 2024.

Cricket has two World Cups. There is the older 50-over version, the Cricket World Cup, and the shorter 20-over version called the T20 World Cup. The 2024 T20 World Cup will be split between the Americas and the West Indies, the first major cricket tournament to be held in the US

Another American player, fast bowler Rusty Theron, has a good cricketing perspective. He played for South Africa before moving to America and qualifying to play for the US in 2019. He has noticed that cricket has been “on a large scale” in the US in recent years.

“(There’s) more media coverage, obviously, and some financial incentives for players to take up the game,” Theron said. “It’s something tangible for people to buy into, beyond just the national team, but to make a living from cricket. I think the basics are there.

“What a lot of people don’t really know is that cricket has been around for a long time in the US, now it’s just a matter of trying to professionalize the talent we have.”

Theron is right about the history of cricket in the US, as it was popular in the 1700s and 1800s and George Washington was said to have been a fan, and even played in a game at one point.

“When I talk to my friends about cricket, they have absolutely no idea,” says Vaghela, who studies at the University of California Santa Cruz. “But once I introduce them to it, they get so interested. My college roommate absolutely loves watching cricket now that I’ve talked to him about it.”

And he may soon even see Vaghela and the USA appear in a World Cup.

†

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports