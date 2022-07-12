Sports
Spring overview: Women’s tennis
RIO GRANDE VALLEY There were many bright spots during the 2022 spring season for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women’s tennis team.
The Vaqueros went 11-10 to set a 3-2 record in the Western Athletic Conference play. The energetic team was dominant in doubles, competitive in every match and continued the program’s upward trajectory.
“It was a privilege to coach this team, which was so positive and energetic. We had great team chemistry and it allowed us to exceed expectations,” head coachWest Nottsaid. “We had setbacks all season with injuries and typical problems, but none of that seemed to derail us. It sharpened us mentally and we seemed to play better in a difficult situation. We had some incredibly positive seniors playing the best got off the team and never let us put our heads down.”
The double track success helped de Vaqueros build momentum from the start. They won the double point in their first four games and in seven of their first 10 games. Overall, UTRGV had a win rate of 0.579 in doubles, claiming the double point in 13 matches and winning 33 doubles matches. Especially in the tight games, the dominance in the doubles was valuable. Seven games resulted in 4-3 scores, with the Vaqueros winning five.
Midway through the season, an impressive, season-best four-game win kicked off a strong start in the WAC game. After beating Omaha 5-2 at home and NJIT 4-3, UTRGV hit the road and took huge wins over Sam Houston and Abilene Christian in the season’s first WAC cluster, both 4-3. The team’s relentless energy and positivity played a big part in the hot streak.
“We had consistent high-level training and I just waited for us to come through in a pressure situation. It was only a matter of time,” Nott said. “Then we had a sprint during spring break where we were stringing together some special memories. Once we had the momentum in those exciting games, we were hard to stop.”
UTRGV ended the regular season with a gritty 4-3 loss to Lamar to secure the No. 4 position for the conference tournament. Competing against a solid Seattle U-squad, they came up just short, 3-4.
The season finale ended the careers of four seniors Sandra Putzo† Katarina Sasaroga† Ana PlatisaandAlicia Thal† Putz and Sasaroga each recorded seven double victories. Sasaroga went 7-4, 3-1 WAC with sophomoreIsabelle Bahro†putting Sasaroga in eighth in the program record books with 37 career double wins. Putz and juniorKristyna Mamicovawent 7-6, 1-1.
Three new Vaqueros sparkled. freshmanMarjorie SouzaandBarbara Martinezformed UTRGV’s No. 1 doubles pair and had a great rookie season, taking 8-4 overall and 4-0 in the conference en route to All-WAC Second Team Doubles. Souza also earned All-WAC Second Team Singles honors after 10-9, 3-2, playing primarily at No. 2. She led the team with 20 combined wins (10-7 doubles). Martinez was ranked No. 4 most of the time, going 8-11, 2-3 and racking up a team-high 11 double wins with four partners.
sophomoreStefanie Wilsketook full advantage when her opportunity presented itself. After seeing limited action in the first half of the season, she went 5-1 through March and had a seven-game win streak. She finished her first Vaqueros season 9-3, 3-2 at number 5. Wilskeand junior Valeria Monterowent 2-1 on the doubles.
“The biggest surprise this season was Stefanie WilskeNott said. “She came off the bench and had the best win percentage on the team during the double season. She earned a scholarship by proving herself.”
Bahr was “rock solid, mentally ruthless, committed and extremely competitive” leading the lineup at No. 1, praising Nott. She went 7-9 in singles and 11-5 in doubles. sophomoreLea Karrenwas sidelined for most of the season due to injury, but she returned to the lineup at the WAC tournament, riding to a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 3, her ninth combined win (6 -3 doubles) of the season.
All the positive things that the Vaqueros enjoyed will not dwell on for long. They have seen their advantage and want to take things to the next level next season.
“To maintain the momentum, we must not become complacent,” Nott said. “We still have a lot of work to do within the conference to prove ourselves. We have to stay hungry, work like a dog and be more mentally mature on the pitch. We are adding young talent to the roster and I have no doubt this will give new energy for the coming year.”
Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis†Become a fan on Facebook†follow us on twitter†Follow us on Instagram†Follow us on YouTube
Sources
2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2022/7/12/spring-season-in-review-womens-tennis.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- USC Lands 72 Student Athletes on Pac-12 Spring Academic Honor Roll July 12, 2022
- Elon Musk shares his thoughts on another possible Donald Trump presidency July 12, 2022
- Hunter Biden and the sale of US emergency oil reserves to China July 12, 2022
- Eight Conservative candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson | Political news July 12, 2022
- Develop more vaccines to combat antimicrobial-resistant “silent pandemics”: WHO | July 12, 2022