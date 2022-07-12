Spring overview: Women’s tennis

RIO GRANDE VALLEY There were many bright spots during the 2022 spring season for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women’s tennis team.

The Vaqueros went 11-10 to set a 3-2 record in the Western Athletic Conference play. The energetic team was dominant in doubles, competitive in every match and continued the program’s upward trajectory.

“It was a privilege to coach this team, which was so positive and energetic. We had great team chemistry and it allowed us to exceed expectations,” head coach West Nott said. “We had setbacks all season with injuries and typical problems, but none of that seemed to derail us. It sharpened us mentally and we seemed to play better in a difficult situation. We had some incredibly positive seniors playing the best got off the team and never let us put our heads down.”

The double track success helped de Vaqueros build momentum from the start. They won the double point in their first four games and in seven of their first 10 games. Overall, UTRGV had a win rate of 0.579 in doubles, claiming the double point in 13 matches and winning 33 doubles matches. Especially in the tight games, the dominance in the doubles was valuable. Seven games resulted in 4-3 scores, with the Vaqueros winning five.

Midway through the season, an impressive, season-best four-game win kicked off a strong start in the WAC game. After beating Omaha 5-2 at home and NJIT 4-3, UTRGV hit the road and took huge wins over Sam Houston and Abilene Christian in the season’s first WAC cluster, both 4-3. The team’s relentless energy and positivity played a big part in the hot streak.

“We had consistent high-level training and I just waited for us to come through in a pressure situation. It was only a matter of time,” Nott said. “Then we had a sprint during spring break where we were stringing together some special memories. Once we had the momentum in those exciting games, we were hard to stop.”

UTRGV ended the regular season with a gritty 4-3 loss to Lamar to secure the No. 4 position for the conference tournament. Competing against a solid Seattle U-squad, they came up just short, 3-4.

The season finale ended the careers of four seniors Sandra Putzo † Katarina Sasaroga † Ana Platisa and Alicia Thal † Putz and Sasaroga each recorded seven double victories. Sasaroga went 7-4, 3-1 WAC with sophomore Isabelle Bahro †putting Sasaroga in eighth in the program record books with 37 career double wins. Putz and junior Kristyna Mamicova went 7-6, 1-1.

Three new Vaqueros sparkled. freshman Marjorie Souza and Barbara Martinez formed UTRGV’s No. 1 doubles pair and had a great rookie season, taking 8-4 overall and 4-0 in the conference en route to All-WAC Second Team Doubles. Souza also earned All-WAC Second Team Singles honors after 10-9, 3-2, playing primarily at No. 2. She led the team with 20 combined wins (10-7 doubles). Martinez was ranked No. 4 most of the time, going 8-11, 2-3 and racking up a team-high 11 double wins with four partners.

sophomore Stefanie Wilske took full advantage when her opportunity presented itself. After seeing limited action in the first half of the season, she went 5-1 through March and had a seven-game win streak. She finished her first Vaqueros season 9-3, 3-2 at number 5. Wilskeand junior Valeria Montero went 2-1 on the doubles.

“The biggest surprise this season was Stefanie Wilske Nott said. “She came off the bench and had the best win percentage on the team during the double season. She earned a scholarship by proving herself.”

Bahr was “rock solid, mentally ruthless, committed and extremely competitive” leading the lineup at No. 1, praising Nott. She went 7-9 in singles and 11-5 in doubles. sophomore Lea Karren was sidelined for most of the season due to injury, but she returned to the lineup at the WAC tournament, riding to a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 3, her ninth combined win (6 -3 doubles) of the season.

All the positive things that the Vaqueros enjoyed will not dwell on for long. They have seen their advantage and want to take things to the next level next season.

“To maintain the momentum, we must not become complacent,” Nott said. “We still have a lot of work to do within the conference to prove ourselves. We have to stay hungry, work like a dog and be more mentally mature on the pitch. We are adding young talent to the roster and I have no doubt this will give new energy for the coming year.”

