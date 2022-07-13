It’s official: Acrisure Stadium





A long-standing part of the Steelers culture is the franchise’s visibility and activity within the community, and with Acrisure now the team’s most visible partner, Williams was proud of the stadium naming rights agreement and laid how his company intended to make its mark. in Pittsburgh. “When Thomas called and asked, ‘Greg, with you knowing history in terms of the love we have for the Steelers, is this something that’s kind of a natural partnership?’ And it didn’t take long to say yes, then it was just a matter of meeting Art and getting an idea of ​​what the chance should look like for the Steelers to say yes, and with that it ended quickly and has come together quickly. And again, we couldn’t be prouder to be affiliated with the Steelers as partners. “The other thing I want to mention is that once we get involved in something, we get involved. You know the Children’s Hospital, and in Grand Rapids for instance, once we moved to downtown Grand Rapids (get involved in the Children’s Hospital) was one of the first things we did, and we can continue to contribute meaningful dollars, tens of millions of dollars to that community. And the intention is to do the same here. What we’re going to rely on is a lot of help from Art and the Steelers as far as we can make the most impact, and so we’ll lean towards that as well. We’re happy to be here, proud and privileged to be here. Looking forward to getting to know so many of you if we can, as we once again try to make a real impact in the community beyond just the Pittsburgh Steelers.” When the press conference turned into a Q&A, one of the first questions had to do with the possible fate of the ketchup bottles that make up the stadium’s jumbotron. It can be said that Steelers fans love tradition, just as it can also be said that Steelers fans are against change. “Well, let me start by saying that we appreciate the 20-year partnership with Heinz,” said Rooney, “and we are optimistic and hopeful that we will continue to have a sponsorship relationship with them. We’ve got those discussions.”

