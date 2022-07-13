World Test Championship rankings, Australia drops to second, loss to Sri Lanka





Australia lost their top spot in South Africa’s World Test Championship on Tuesday after being defeated by Sri Lanka in the second game of their series. The island nation completed a stunning innings and 39-run victory over captain Pat Cummins Australia in Galle on Monday to end the two-game series 1-1 draw. The result shook up the championship table with Sri Lanka climbing to third place as the race to make the final hots. Watch India’s Tour of England. Every test, T20 & ODI live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > South Africa takes over as the new leader in the latter standings with a win-loss percentage of 71.43 percent, while Australia drops to second place with 70 percent after their first test loss in the current period, the International Cricket Council said. Sri Lanka is now firmly in the mix for the final of the World Test Championship next year, with their win helping them jump ahead of Pakistan, India and the West Indies. Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya had a dream debut with a 12-wicket match-haul and veteran batsman Dinesh Chandimal stood out with an unbeaten 206 – his first double-ton Test. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Smith’s Absolutely Terrible Review | 00:48 Cummins called the loss a reality check for a team that won the opener in three days, but was then eliminated on the fourth day of the second game. The reality is that some of our players have never been here before. So you could call it a reality check because it’s a first experience, said Australian coach Andrew McDonald, agreeing with the skipper. It is a sample size of one. We have the opportunity to learn from that. And take that. But we also learned a lot in the first game. You can learn by winning and you can also learn by defeating. Australias next Test outing is at home against West Indies in November, while Sri Lanka host Pakistan for a two-match series starting Saturday. Kane Williamsons New Zealand won the inaugural final of the Test Championship last year, beating India in Southampton.

