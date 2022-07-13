Murder victim in Lansing loved being a father and playing semi-professional football

LANSING Marquise Manns Jr. knew from an early age what he wanted in life.

The 30-year-old semi-professional footballerwanted to work, be successful, and then go home to his family, said Jasmine Glasscoe, who has been friends with Manns since high school.

“His family was his number one priority,” Glasscoe said. “There aren’t many men like that.”

Manns was killed just before 4 a.m. on July 3 in the 1200 block of Shepard Street after being struck by a vehicle. Police say they believe he was deliberately beaten before the…driver fled the scene, according to a press release.

Information from witnesses suggests Manns, the driver of the vehicle and several others were involved in an altercation before he was fatally injured, police said.

Police used dogs to track the man accused of driving the vehicle that hit Manns and found him a “short distance” from the accident site.

Andrew Coleman, 32, was later charged with murder in connection with Manns’ death.

Glasscoe said the night Manns died, he was defending someone. That’s why she loves him, but is also angry, she said.

“You’re always trying to save someone, but no one was there to save you that night,” Glasscoe said. “About something so small.”

The last time Manns texted her, he told her he loved her and missed her.

“I still hear those words because I know he meant it,” Glasscoe said. “He wants to be there for you every day. That man loves who he loves and he keeps them close to him.”

The morning after Manns died, Glasscoe went to Shepard Street to talk to her boyfriend. She felt his blessing and felt that he was telling her that everything would be all right.

Manns adored his 3-year-old daughter, Morgan, and was close to his mother, Glasscoe said.

Glasscoe said she knows she will be there to take care of Manns’ daughter and mother. He would have done the same if she had died first, she said.

Besides his family, sports was Mann’s main interest, Glasscoe said. He loved basketball and soccer and played quarterback for the Lansing Crusaders, a semi-professional soccer team based in Lansing.

“Our Lansing Crusaders family would like to take the time to send condolences and prayers to our brother who lost his life this morning #5 Qb Django Marquise manns we will miss you brother you always made us laugh had a great spirit prayed for his family,” the team posted on Facebook.

LaVelle Watts, Mann’s cousin† said she remembers her cousin being lively, hyper, and full of life. He was always respectful, especially to older relatives.

Watts said Manns was an excellent father and a family oriented man.

He was definitely a ray of sunshine. He was a very positive, upbeat person, Watts said. He made his mother proud. I’m glad he was able to leave his legacy with Morgan.

She said she is sad because she believes two men lost their future on July 3, Manns because he was killed and Coleman for his alleged role in the crash.

man’s family created a fundraiser page for funeral arrangements and to support Morgan.

I hope the vibrant person he was can be an example to others, Watts said. No matter what life brings us, still find it within yourself to smile, to be kind.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or [email protected]† Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.