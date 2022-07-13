Pirates Tennis Camp kicks off | Sport

HANNIBAL Area kids learned the basics of tennis this week at the Pirates Tennis Summer Camp 2022, sponsored by the Hannibal Lions Club.
The Pirates Tennis Camp is held on the high school tennis courts for students ranging from incoming preschoolers to eighth graders.
With that age group, they are ready to come out and have some fun, said Hannibal tennis head coach Tony Kuse. They are willing to try a new sport and that’s really all I can ask for. It’s something the community has been doing for a while. The Lions Club has been a great sponsor of this activity and is giving us the opportunity to make it free.
The Hannibal Lions Club has also made rackets available to all participants and sponsored the camp.
This week, children ranging from incoming preschoolers to fourth-graders will be taught every day from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
(Separating the age groups) allows me to really focus on the little kids and have different exercises set to their level, Kuse said. They can work on footwork and can work on hand-eye coordination. Not necessarily hitting back and forth over the net, but getting in touch with the ball and understanding a little bit how the racket feels in their hands.
After a 15-minute break, children of incoming fifth to eighth graders practice from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM
They saw it with the high school students, and some of them learned about tennis in high school, Kuse said. So they kind of know the rules and they understand where it has to go. So we can focus on things like where your foot should be or where your racket should start and end.
The Pirates Tennis Summer Camp has given children the opportunity to exercise, learn the basics of tennis, play games, hit the ball machines and interact.
During the summer break, the #60 Hannibal Public School District hired two new assistant coaches, with Corwin Ryck assisting the boys’ team and Amy Rendel assisting the girls’ team.
Ryck was on hand to assist with tennis camp lessons along with several high school students.
My high school students have been a big help, Kuse said. They get the chance to come out and get a little A+ hour… and just work with kids in a sport they already love. I’ve already had compliments from parents on how good the (high school kids) have been.
It also gives Kuse and Hannibal’s coaching staff a taste of what’s to come with the tennis program.
Were kinda looking at what’s going to happen in the next few years, Kuse said. Who’s coming and who’s going to be interested.
