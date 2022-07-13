PointsBet ink signs deal with IMG ARENA to live stream 40K+ premium events from top sports venues





Sports betting operator Points bet announced on Tuesday that it will now offer gamblers on-demand streaming access to over 40,000 premium games and competitions through a two-year streaming partnership with sports data and technology hub IMG ARENA† The move is intended to improve the sportsbook’s in-play betting offerings. The head office is located in London, IMG ARENA has one of the largest portfolios of live streaming content in the worldwhich distributes more than 45,000 hours of content annually on behalf of more than 200 federations, associations and events. Their premium content includes features such as: the MLS, ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, FIVB volleyball leagues and leagues, EuroLeague basketball games, World Snooker, World Table Tennis and much more. “Our North Star is in-play betting, and the ability to offer our users on-demand streaming content to enhance live betting is paramount,” said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken† †PointsBet is recognized as the home of in-play betting, and this partnership with IMG ARENA solidifies our position as a leader in this space† We’re excited to leverage innovative concepts like these to enhance the live gambling experience for our users, while also introducing new ways to increase fan engagement throughout the year.” In a press release, the company explained that gamblers will have 24/7 streaming availability, as well as: “huge” access to tennis”, a sport that is rapidly increasing in popularity in sports betting, with more than 10,000 ATP Challenger Tour matches and nearly 25,000 tennis matches in total. For tennis, PointsBet has seen a 163% increase in total handle, as well as an 189% increase in live handle. Brian Clayton, Senior Director of Sales at IMG ARENAstated, “We are delighted to partner with PointsBet, one of North America’s leading and most innovative sports betting providers. The deal will allow players to safely and significantly enhance their gambling experience by increasing access to engaging, official content and watching more of the sports they bet on live.” Users with a funded PointsBet account in any of PointsBet’s live markets can access the live streams† PointsBet currently operates in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia; with online casinos in Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yogonet.com/international//news/2022/07/12/63401-pointsbet-inks-deal-with-img-arena-to-live-stream-40k-premium-events-from-top-sports-properties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos