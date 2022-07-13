England vs India 1st ODI Highlights: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah shine in India’s 10-Wicket win over England

Sports
ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Highlights:India defeated England by 10 wickets on Tuesday in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Kennigton Oval, London. Rohit Sharma went on an unbeaten 76 from 58 balls and Shikhar Dhawan accompanied him with a 31 not out as India chased 111 run goal against England in 18.4 overs without losing a wicket. Previously, Jasprit Bumrah had his best career figures in ODIs with 6 for 19, while Mohammed Shami took 3 for 31, while India knocked out England for 110 runs. Prasidh Krishna claimed the remaining wicket. This all happened after Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. It is worth noting that Virat Kohli missed the game due to a groin injury, while Arshdeep Singh was also sidelined due to a stomach injury. With Tuesday’s win, India leads the three-game ODI series 1-0. (SCORE CARD)
21:48 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: That’s A Wrap!
Okay folks! That’s all we got from the match for you. Our live blog for this match ends here, but stay connected with NDTV Sports for more such action. Bye.
21:46 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: Bumrah named player of the match
Jasprit Bumrah has been named Player of the Match for his bowling figures of 6 for 19. He was unplayable at times today and kept England at bay from the start of the match. It’s worth noting that 6 for 19 are also his best marks in ODI cricket.
21:27 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: India Win!
A four from Dhawan outside the stump and India have won the first ODI by 10 wickets. They have outplayed the hosts to lead the three-game series 1-0.
IND 114/0 (18.4)
21:25 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: SIX
Another short ball to Rohit and it’s just another pull shot for a six. England bowlers are extremely optimistic and it doesn’t help their cause. India only needs 2 more runs to win.
IND 109/0 (18.2)
21:22 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: 100 for India
A single from Dhawan and the partnership between him and Rohit for the opening wicket now stands at 100 runs. India needs 11 more runs to lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.
IND 100/0 (17.5)
21:18 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR, SIX
Rohit hit a four and another six for Carse. He seems to be in a hurry to finish this match.
IND 95/0 (16.5)
21:16 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: Fifty for Rohit
Rohit races with a six to his 45th ODI fifty. It was a short ball from Carse and Rohit pulled it for a six way back square leg.
IND 85/0 (16.1)
21:11 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: England Review
A good throw from Carse hit Rohit Sharma’s pad, but the umpire was unmoved over the roll call. England took an assessment and later found to be cutting the stumps. England saved their review and Rohit survived too.
IND 74/0 (15)
20:57 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Class at its best! Carse threw a half volley outside the stump and Rohit only had to lead it for a four towards the deep end. He plays a gem today.
IND 68/0 (12.1)
20:54 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
A short ball to Dhawan from Overton and the first leads it for a four way back square leg. India needs 49 more runs to win the match.
IND 62/0 (11.3)
20:47 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: SIX!
Another short ball from Overton and it’s six more! Neither the English bowlers stop bowling shorts to Rohit, nor does the batter worry about the outcome. For now, there are only limits.
IND 58/0 (10)
8:45 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: SIX!
A short pass from Overton and it looked like Rohit was ready. He pulled it over a deep mid-wicket for a six.
IND 52/0 (9.5)
20:37 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
A short pass from Overton and Rohit led it beautifully for a four to the square leg boundary.
IND 44/0 (7.3)
20:34 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Four of Rohit Sharma’s willow! The Indian captain couldn’t get it off the top half of his bat, but good placement saw the ball cross easily for a four to the square leg line.
IND 37/0 (6.5)
20:33 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Oh, this one is even better from Dhawan. Topley offers another half volley outside the stump and Dhawan played a beautiful cover drive for a four.
IND 32/0 (6.3)
20:31 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
A half volley outside the stump of Reece Topley and Dhanwan crushes it at a quarter past four.
IND 28/0 (6.2)
20:29 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
An offside from Craig Overton and Rohit Sharma made it for the nonexistent third slip. The ball rushed for a four to the third man.
IND 21/0 (5.5)
20:24 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: SIX!
Rohit Sharma and pull shots is a sweet love story and it continues to grow. David Willey threw him a bouncer and Rohit comfortably deposited it in the crowd for a six.
IND 14/0 (4.3)
20:14 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
A bouncer from Reece Topley and Rohit Sharma topped it off, but the ball flew over the wicketkeeper for a four.
IND-7/0 (2)
20:07 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: Lucky Escape for Dhawan!
Bairstow missed a run-out opportunity and because of this, Dhawan will survive. India is next door.
IND 1/0 (0.1)
20:06 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: Action resumes in London!
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan sit in the middle for the chase. The first takes the strike. David Willey has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
20:05 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: Shami sets new record
Mohammed Shami has become the fastest Indian bowler to reach 150 ODI wickets. He surpassed Ajit Agarkar for the record. READ IN DETAIL
7:56 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: Relive India’s power play dominance
India had controlled England from the start of the match. They had reduced England to 30/5 in the first power play. Relive the stage here:
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami walked through the English batting order to take wickets in the first overs #ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5
Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022
19:49 (IST)
England vs India 1st ODI: In case you missed it!
Bumrah had bowled a perfect Yorker to rattle Liam Livingstone’s stumps. CLICK HERE in case you missed the action
19:39 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: England All Out For 110
Bumrah clears Willey to bundle England for 110 runs. Meanwhile, he also records his first six-wicket-haul (6/19) in ODIs.
ENG 110 (25.2)
19:34 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: SIX!
Reece Topley comes down the track to Yuzvendra Chahal and knocks him over the long-off for a six. It went for 82 yards. Not a bad hit.
ENG 110/9 (25)
19:27 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: Five-Wicket Haul for Bumrah
bowled! Jasprit Bumrah has cleared Carse and with the wicket he also completes his five wicket haul. It is his second in ODI cricket. He is a special bowler and he reminds everyone of it time and time again with his brilliance. England are nine behind.
ENG 103/9 (23.2)
19:21 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: 100 for England!
Dawid Willey hits two back-to-back fours on Jasprit Bumrah. With this England races to 100 runs on the loss of 8 wickets.
ENG 100/8 (21.4)
19:15 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
A short pass from Hardik to Carse and the latter plays a good pull-shot for a four-way deep mid-wicket. The field seems to be calming down a bit at the moment.
ENG 88/8 (20.1)
19:12 (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Brydon Carse gets a short ball outside Prasidh Krishna’s stump and he hits it for a four. This is a bad ball from Krishna. You can’t bowl a short outside stump without a deep fielder.
ENG 83/8 (19.3)
6:57 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: WICKET!
A nice swinger from Mohammed Shami beats Craig Overton. England are now eight down and just two wickets away from a paltry total. Indian pacers have only made it worse for them since the start of the match.
ENG 68/8 (16.3)
6:54 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Overton hits the second border of the over. He got a short ball outside the stump and cut it for a four.
ENG 67/7 (16)
6:53 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Prasidh Krishna bowls on Craig Overton’s pads. The latter couldn’t get it out of the center of his bat, but the ball still ran for a four on the leg side.
ENG 63/7 (15.4)
6:46 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: WICKET!
Jos Buttler is out! This is smart bowling from Shami. He continued bowling to Buttler with a good plan. Buttler was previously given a four, but his attacking instincts eventually saw him hit a ball into the hands of backward fielder Suryakumar Yadav.
ENG 59/7 (14.3)
6:46 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
A short ball from Shami and Buttler hits it for a four.
ENG 59/6 (14.2)
6:41 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: WICKET!
Prasidh Krishna eventually defeats Mooen Ali. The left leg loses his wicket to a caught and bowled. England batters fall like a deck of cards!
ENG 53/6 (13.5)
6:40 PM (IST)
England vs India 1st ODI: 50 Up for England!
A half volley from Prasidh Krishna and Mooen Ali pushed him straight to the ground for a four.
ENG 53/5 (13.3)
18:30 (IST)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Wow! This is a shot of Buttler. It was a short ball thrown outside Prasidh Krishna’s stump and Buttler hit it from the back foot for a four to the low end.
ENG 46/5 (11.1)
6:28 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: FOUR!
Buttler hits a four on long off. This is his fourth mark of the innings. He has hit well so far and England need a special innings for him right now.
ENG 41/5 (10.5)
6:24 PM (ACTUAL)
England vs India 1st ODI: India dominate Powerplay!
The first power play has ended. England scored just 30 runs but lost five wickets. No doubt India dominated the period when Jasprit Bumrah brought back numbers of 4/9 in the five overs he threw. Mohammed Shami got the other wicket.
ENG 30/5 (10)
