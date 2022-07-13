Kawamoto twins host pickleball tournament in Greenwood

Twin sisters Jade, left, and Jackie Kawamoto graduated from Greenwood High School in 2014. Submitted photo †

Some of Jade and Jackie Kawamoto’s fondest memories are working to improve themselves as tennis players on the Craig Park courts.

Later this month, the twin sisters, graduates of Greenwood High School in 2014, will return with no less expected of themselves.

The Kawamoto’s, former all-state tennis players for the Woodmen who have gone on to become two of the nation’s greatest pickleball talents, will host the inaugural Making Memories Classic pickleball tournament at Craig Park July 29-31 together.

Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter board member Dr. David Mandelbaum, a general surgeon in Indianapolis, is also a host. Both of Mandelbaum’s parents died of dementia. Therefore, the proceeds from the event will be used to provide local care and support, as well as to fund research into dementia around the world.

“Dave Mandelbaum is a good friend of ours, and now that me and Jade have made a little bit of a name for ourselves, we’ve decided to put our names on (the tournament), and it’s for a good cause,” said Jackie Kawamoto, who like Jade turned 26 in April (the latter being 49 seconds the oldest).

“I think it’s important to have the tournament in Greenwood because it’s a great pickleball community. Even when we started playing, everyone was so welcoming, and we made many lifelong friendships because of that.”

Pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s, but has gradually become more popular in recent years. It is a paddle or racket sport that includes elements of badminton, tennis, wiffleball and table tennis.

Tournaments like the one in Craig Park have become commonplace in the United States.

As a junior in Greenwood, Jackie Kawamoto was the girls’ singles champion in 2013 while Jade took second place the following spring.

Both went on to play women’s tennis at the University of Dayton and are now employed by the NCAA in Indianapolis. Jade Kawamoto works as the coordinator of the eligibility department; Jackie is Assistant Coordinator of Championships and Alliances.

Jade and Jackie both started pickleball in the spring of 2019.

Their respective tennis backgrounds and skills greatly benefited the Kawamotos as they improved enough to climb into the top 20 nationally in women’s doubles. Jade’s DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) in women’s doubles is 5.81, ranking 10th; Jackie is 12th at 5.76.

Ratings usually range from 3.0 to 5.0. Professional ratings are expanded from more than 5.0 to 8.0.

“With a full-time job, it’s hard to be all-in on pickleball,” said Jackie Kawamoto. “But we both like the social aspect, and it’s a little less running than tennis. The base shots were natural for us, but the strategy and scoring are different. Once you get the hang of it, you get a bit addicted to it.”

On Tuesday, 178 players had registered to participate in the Making Memories Classic. The goal was to have between 150 and 200, so the tournament is already a success.

Due to their ranking and status in the sport, the Kawamotos will not participate. Nevertheless, they are looking forward to hosting an event that they hope will be repeated in the coming summers.

“We both have the same passion for the sport,” said Jade Kawamoto. “It’s always nice to be so close to my sister so we can do this together.”