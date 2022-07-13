Kareena Kapoor shares photo from London as Taimur watches his first cricket match





Actor Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her eldest son Taimur Ali Khan on Tuesday as the family went to watch the India vs England ODI cricket match in London. On her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a photo while Taimur Ali Khan posed for the camera at The Oval. In the photo, Taimur was wearing a checkered white and red shirt and paired it with blue jeans and sneakers. (Read also | Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan accompany Saif Ali Khan to his boarding school† Taimur stood behind a chair while a person sat next to him. The field with players could be seen in the background. Kareena shared the photo, writing: “My first match (red heart emoji) India vs England (red heart emoji).” The match was part of the Indian cricket team’s ongoing tour of England. India defeated England by 10 wickets in the match on Tuesday. In another photo, Taimur was sitting next to his father actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor wore a pink shirt, brown blazer, jeans and dark sunglasses. As Saif looked at the field with a smile, Taimur made a face. Kareena shared the photo and wrote: What are you doing Tim? (laughter and red heart emojis). The test series between India and England, when contested in England, is called the Pataudi Trophy. It is named after Taimur’s great-grandfather and Saif’s grandfather Nawab of Pataudi Ifthikar Ali Khan, who played for both England and India. The Pataudi Trophy recently concluded with the fifth and final Test played in Edgbaston earlier this month. Kareena posted a photo as Taimur posed for the camera at The Oval. Kareena and Saif have been in the UK for almost a month now. They travel all over the country and also spend time with family and friends. Recently, their close friend Alexandra Galligan shared photos of the couple. Alexandra also shared a selfie of Kareena with her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan. She captioned the photo: “Sunday vibes…chilling out while Chef Ali Khan is hard at work in the kitchen!” Over the weekend, Kareena was in Winchester with Saif, Taimur and Jehangir, also known as Jeh. Kareena shared a photo of Saif, Taimur and his godfather on Instagram. Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated for release on August 11. She also recently finished shooting her OTT debut project, supervised by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

