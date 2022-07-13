Men’s squad announced for Commonwealth Games

England Hockey are delighted to confirm the men’s roster for this summer’s Commonwealth Games. Taking place on home soil in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, the UK has selected a group with outstanding experience and also exciting talent. With the tournament here in England, it is sure to be a summer to remember as many of the world’s greatest hockey teams compete at the University of Birmingham. England won bronze in the 2018 games in Australia, and this time there are seven members of that squad again. Sam Ward was the tournament’s top scorer four years ago and has been selected along with other 2018 medalists Liam Ansell, David Condon, Brendan Creed, David Goodfield, Chris Griffiths and Phil Roper, all of whom will be chasing success again. Chester-born midfielder Roper is playing in his third Commonwealth Games, having won bronze at both the Gold Coast and Glasgow in 2014. Five players get the chance to play their first major tournament for England in front of a rowdy home crowd; James Albery, Nick Bandurak, James Mazarelo, Nick Park and Stuart Rushmere. On the eve of this announcement, defender Liam Sanford was ruled out due to injury. The news is incredibly sad for Liam and a replacement will be announced in due course. Everyone at England Hockey wishes Liam the best of luck in his recovery. The lead group for the Commonwealth Games is Zach Wallace (Captain); Jack Waller and James Albery (vice captains); Tom Sorsby and Ollie Payne. hats goals James Albery – Old Georgians defender 21 ENG, 3GB 1 NL Liam Ansell – Wimbledon Forward 41 ENG, 26 GB 8 ENG, 13 GB Nick Bandurak – Holcombe Forward 14 ENG 10 NL Will Calnan – Hampstead & Westminster midfielder 31 ENG, 22 GB 6 ENG, 2 GB David Condon – Wimbledon midfielder 130 ENG, 64 GB 22 ENG, 12 GB Brendan Creed – Surbiton defender 62 ENG, 43 GB 1GB David Goodfield – Surbiton midfielder 69 ENG, 15 GB 11 ENG, 3GB Chris Griffiths – Old Georgians Forward 76 ENG, 52 GB 14 ENG, 14 GB James Mazarelo (GK) – Surbiton goalkeeper 4 NL Nick Park – Surbiton defender 8 NL Ollie Payne (GK) – Holcombe goalkeeper 17 ENG, 12 GB Phil Roper – Holcombe midfielder 100 ENG, 69 GB 18 ENG, 21 GB Stuart Rushmere – Surbiton midfielder 10 NL 2 NL Tom Sorsby – Surbiton midfielder 23 ENG, 32 GB Zach Wallace – HGC defender 39 ENG, 37 GB 5 ENG, 4 GB Jack Waller – Wimbledon defender 24 ENG, 38 GB 2GB Sam Ward – Old Georgians Forward 78 ENG, 77 GB 59 ENG, 32 GB

England won bronze at the 2018 Games in Australia

Head Coach Paul Revington said: This England team is privileged to represent their country at another home Commonwealth Games and are going there with the aim of finishing on the podium again. The team has a nice mix of youth and experience and will be determined to put in a series of quality achievements that the country and itself can be proud of. Performance Director Ed Barney added: A Commonwealth Games home is a really special moment for this squad. They have worked tirelessly under Zak Jones interim Head Coach leadership and more recently, Paul Revingtons. Following on from our recent efforts in the Pro League, they are well placed to make a mark in the history books and I was definitely up for some exciting hockey! They are ready to seize this opportunity and will try to deliver game after game.

University of Birmingham, the hockey venue of the games

Zach Wallace commented: The team can’t wait to get started! We have worked hard over the past few months and are very excited to show what we can do and raise our game for our home support in Birmingham which will make the experience even more special! Personally, it is an incredible honor to have the opportunity to lead this team and I hope I can repay the confidence in me and lead the team to deliver the results and achievements that I know we can achieve. The England men will play in the summer sun on the first night of the hockey event, taking on Ghana in what will be their opponents’ first-ever Commonwealth Games game on Friday, July 29. A hugely exciting game against Wales is scheduled for Sunday, and just over 24 hours later England will face India, fresh off their bronze medal at the last Olympics. They will conclude their group stage matches three days later with a 4 p.m. start against Canada. Tickets for all matches are in general sale now† England’s women are of course also taking part, having named their roster for the FIH Hockey Womens World Cup.

Zach Wallace has been named event captain