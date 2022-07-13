Cricket players gain more field options amid changing demographics

By SHAWN CHITNIS

PLEASANTON, California (KPIX) — Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. Changing demographics have brought English bat-and-ball game to East Bay, where there is a plan to build a cricket pitch at a local sports park.

“He tried football, he tried basketball, he tried football, he tried swimming, and eventually he made contact with cricket,” Rameshu Immadi, Commissioner for Pleasanton Parks and Recreation, said of his own child.

He has helped start multiple nonprofits for the sport, including Cricket for Cubs.

“It’s just about bonding, and cricket is a common language that they can connect,” Immadi said.

His family story is part of a current trend that explains the expansion of the sport within the Tri-Valley alone. It reflects the increase in families originating from countries that play cricket and now living in California. Immadi says about a third of students in local schools have links to Commonwealth countries, many in South Asia, where the sport has always been popular. It has helped his son to have a common activity with their family in India.

“You make it leaders, you create a champion spirit,” said Hemant Buch, one of the co-founders of the California Cricket Academy. “They are very receptive and adapt to the growth of the game.”

Before the rise of cricketers and venues in the East Bay, Buch helped families play together in the South Bay. The CCA has raised the money needed to develop a pitch in Cupertino that mimics the conditions professionals play around the world. He says there are thousands of families who want to practice this sport at all levels, so it has become in the public interest to develop more fields for cricket.

“It takes resilience, a mind that will reset itself after frustration or disappointment,” he said of the sport. “If you get the chance, make the most of it.”

He is encouraged that Pleasanton city leaders are making cricket a priority and says public fields help other families learn about the sport. While there is already enough demand to house the fields under development, he likes to watch neighbors watch the game and asks children on their programs to invite friends who are new to cricket.

“Once you build it, as the old saying goes, once you build it, they will come,” Buch said.

City officials told KPIX 5 they are currently gathering community input to consider three sites for a cricket ground at Ken Mercer Sports Park. The Parks and Recreation Commission will review those responses before the city council votes on the project later this year.

In June, the city allocated another $250,000 to provide enough funding to convert the field for cricket.

For Immadi, this is the reward of years of lobbying city leaders and eventually leading him to take a leadership role in the community. He doesn’t want to stop working on the cricket pitch that should be ready next summer. He is also working on a city project to build a cricket stadium over the next five years.

“People think cricket is just a sport, it’s not just a sport, it’s a culture,” Immadi said.

