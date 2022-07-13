Sports
Cricket players gain more field options amid changing demographics
By SHAWN CHITNIS
Click here for updates on this story
PLEASANTON, California (KPIX) — Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. Changing demographics have brought English bat-and-ball game to East Bay, where there is a plan to build a cricket pitch at a local sports park.
“He tried football, he tried basketball, he tried football, he tried swimming, and eventually he made contact with cricket,” Rameshu Immadi, Commissioner for Pleasanton Parks and Recreation, said of his own child.
He has helped start multiple nonprofits for the sport, including Cricket for Cubs.
“It’s just about bonding, and cricket is a common language that they can connect,” Immadi said.
His family story is part of a current trend that explains the expansion of the sport within the Tri-Valley alone. It reflects the increase in families originating from countries that play cricket and now living in California. Immadi says about a third of students in local schools have links to Commonwealth countries, many in South Asia, where the sport has always been popular. It has helped his son to have a common activity with their family in India.
“You make it leaders, you create a champion spirit,” said Hemant Buch, one of the co-founders of the California Cricket Academy. “They are very receptive and adapt to the growth of the game.”
Before the rise of cricketers and venues in the East Bay, Buch helped families play together in the South Bay. The CCA has raised the money needed to develop a pitch in Cupertino that mimics the conditions professionals play around the world. He says there are thousands of families who want to practice this sport at all levels, so it has become in the public interest to develop more fields for cricket.
“It takes resilience, a mind that will reset itself after frustration or disappointment,” he said of the sport. “If you get the chance, make the most of it.”
He is encouraged that Pleasanton city leaders are making cricket a priority and says public fields help other families learn about the sport. While there is already enough demand to house the fields under development, he likes to watch neighbors watch the game and asks children on their programs to invite friends who are new to cricket.
“Once you build it, as the old saying goes, once you build it, they will come,” Buch said.
City officials told KPIX 5 they are currently gathering community input to consider three sites for a cricket ground at Ken Mercer Sports Park. The Parks and Recreation Commission will review those responses before the city council votes on the project later this year.
In June, the city allocated another $250,000 to provide enough funding to convert the field for cricket.
For Immadi, this is the reward of years of lobbying city leaders and eventually leading him to take a leadership role in the community. He doesn’t want to stop working on the cricket pitch that should be ready next summer. He is also working on a city project to build a cricket stadium over the next five years.
“People think cricket is just a sport, it’s not just a sport, it’s a culture,” Immadi said.
Please note that this content is subject to a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Sources
2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2022/07/12/cricket-players-getting-more-field-options-amid-changing-demographics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- Strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea causes destruction and overturns buildings in Turkey July 13, 2022
- Turkey’s plan to enlist in Pakistan for nuclear weapons shows aggressive intent July 13, 2022
- Speech 3 Period of President Joko Widodo, secret document leaked July 13, 2022
- Table tennis rubber market Biggest innovation with top players – Butterfly, Yasaka, DHS, Tibhar, Joola, AVALLO AVX, STIGA Sports AB, Yinhe, Donic Schildkrot, Nittaku, Xiom July 13, 2022
- NYC’s monkeypox vaccine website crashed (again) during launch and many remain unreserved July 13, 2022