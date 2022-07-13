Roger Federer warns tennis fans with ‘time will tell’ fear of retirement | tennis | Sport





Roger Federer has put tennis fans on edge by revealing that he is unsure whether he will be in the spotlight as he puts his playing career to the test. The 40-year-old has not played a competitive game since last year’s Wimbledon and has been tipped to retire due to an ongoing knee injury.

“Time will tell how I want to deal with this, how often I keep looking for interest,” Federer told Het Parool as he discussed whether he would still appear in public after his playing days. “I think about that now and then, but not often.” Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players in the history of the game, winning 16 Grand Slam trophies in 27 appearances between 2003 and 2010. early 2018. The veteran has been plagued with physical problems ever since and has missed seven of the last nine Grand Slams. Last summer he reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals before being knocked out by Hubert Hurkacz and has been watching from the sidelines ever since. READ MORE: Nick Kyrgios Heckler Responds After Wimbledon Feud vs Novak Djokovic – ‘I’m Really Sorry’

“Novak [Djokovic] also said that – many of us are nervous for such a parade. We don’t do this every day either – we never get used to it. It remains uncertain, when all you have to do is walk a bit and say a few words. And I was quite emotional, although not everyone saw that. “You never get tired of so much attention. That is why it is also difficult for many athletes to stop. Or why they keep playing demonstration matches. Because they like to perform. Because in the end we are not only tennis players, but also performers,b entertainers.” Federer now hopes to make his comeback in the Laver Cup, which is scheduled for September.

