RESPONSE: Bought Balcers, Vlasic stays with sharks

The first off-season buyout period has ended with a surprise buyout from the San Jose Sharks.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, as a recent report from The Athletic noted, was not bought out.

REPORT: Vlasic doesn’t think hell will be bought out

Instead, Rudolfs Balcers was waived for a buyout. Since the 25-year-old winger is not yet 26, the Sharks owe him only a third of his remaining salary. Balcers only had $1.55 million left on his contract for one year.

The #SJSharks buy off the last year of the 25-year Rudolfs Balcers deal, $1.55M Cap Hit & $1.85M Salary. Buyout Cap Hit: Year 1 $8K ($1.54 million savings)

Year 2 $308K Cap Hit/Cost Saves $1.23 million in cashhttps://t.co/2li9Sz0HUH pic.twitter.com/Z5iWcY967p — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 12, 2022

The buyout will last two years, but the San Jose Sharks will get just $8,334 in 2022-23 and $308,334 in 2023-24.

Another team could also claim Balcers from waivers tomorrow, taking the Sharks completely off the hook for his salary.

Balcers was a 2015 fifth round San Jose pick sent to the Ottawa Senators as part of the Erik Karlsson deal in September 2018. The Sharks claimed Balcers from waivers ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season, and the winger provided surprise top-nine minutes for his original NHL club, totaling 19 goals and 21 assists in 102 games in teal.

That said, Balcers seemed to stabilize a bit over the past season.

Seasonal overview: Balcers enters make-or-break year

An NHL scout from an outside organization recently told San Jose Hockey Now (and looking ahead): I really see it [Balcers] as a bit of what’s wrong with the sharks. Not necessarily him as a player. But I think they also fall in love with their boys. Like they prioritize the fact that he came from them, getting him back on exemptions, rather than simply getting a better player.

At the moment, in a championship-class team, he is a fourth liner.

Of course there is a new sheriff in town in GM Mike Grier.

Grier, about forgoing Balcers: We want to thank Rudy for his time with the Sharks organization. While these are tough decisions to make, this move will create additional cap flexibility and give us the opportunity to continue evolving our player roster. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 12, 2022

I suspect the San Jose Sharks think they can re-apply Balcerss cap savings to a better player in the free agency market. This year’s UFA class, supported by a flat cap, and consequently a number of surprising RFAs that failed to qualify (and thus became UFAs), promises to be a buyer’s market for the middle class of NHL free agents. The Johnny Gaudreaus is paid, but it can be a bargain bazaar for third-line travelers.

Well look, that’s just my educated guess.

The Sharks, of course, need all the possible cap space:

After buying out Rdolfs Balcers and his $1,550,000 AAV, let’s now #SJSharks with $7,209,166 in cap space based on a projected roster of 20 players (11F-7D-2G) and 2 players on IR. Unsigned RFAs:

Chmelevskic

Gadjovich

Gregory

Do you understand

ferraro

Khknenhttps://t.co/bxtbwNJhDw — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 12, 2022

I will say I was more surprised by the Balcers buyout than Jonathan Dahlen not qualifying. While Balcers wasn’t a consistent, finished product, I think he had the tools to be that “tenacious, highly competitive, direct, quick, hard-to-play” player Grier wants on his roster.

As for why the San Jose Sharks didn’t buy out Vlasic, it’s understandable. They are not in a win-now mode, and the fine, a $21.25 million fine spread over eight years on the salary cap, was pernicious.

I’ll get into it another time, but my initial reaction, this is a clear sign that the San Jose Sharks will be astride the fence next year, they’re trying to win, but not that hard, which is what Doug Wilson did for the last two out of seasons.

There is a second buyout period, but it is only triggered by very specific circumstances:

Now that the 1st buyout window has closed, teams can open a 2nd window if they let 1 player go to arbitration. Once that arbitration case is settled or awarded, a 48-hour buyout window will open 3 days later. Suitability:

-Cap Hit $4M

-On schedule on deadlinehttps://t.co/R458mBtWbg — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 12, 2022

RFAs Kaapo Kahkonen and Luke Kunin could sue the San Jose Sharks.