Chase Herbstreit Hopes To Carry On Ohio State Family Legacy: It’s The Only Option

Chase Herbstreit has never been one to hide his Ohio State fandom.

While his father Kirk has a duty to be objective as an analyst for ESPN, his son Chase has often been seen next to him in Ohio State gear, even during TV appearances and on the set of College GameDay. During an interview with Eleven warriors in December 2020, Kirk described Chase as an absolutely brainwashed Buckeye.

A year and a half later, not much has changed, although Chase is now beginning the process of pursuing his own football career.

The youngest Herbstreit has dreamed of playing for the Buckeyes since he was a little kid, and that remains his firm goal as he enters his sophomore year at St. Xavier High School.

It’s the only option, Chase Herbstreit said when asked about his ambition to play at Ohio State. That’s all I care about. Just going here and if I could win a national championship here it would mean the world is open to anything, but I really want to go here.

Chases’ love for the state of Ohio was on display last month when he was in Columbus for two OSU’s one-day camps. After a day of practice with Kirk from the sidelines on June 14, teenage Herbstreit enjoyed it so much that he returned to the final summer camp in Ohio just a week later.

It was a great experience last time, so I had to come back one more time, said Chase Herbstreit after the second camp. It was so much fun.

In the second camp, Chase endured a pitching session led by Ryan Day alongside a select group of quarterbacks, including Ohio State commitee Dylan Raiola and his younger brother Dayton, highly regarded 2025 prospect Colin Hurley, rising 2024 prospect Trever Jackson and Ryan Days’ son. RJ.

The younger Herbstreit enjoyed training with Raiola and said it was crazy to see his arm talent. And Chase takes every opportunity he gets to spend time with Day, who he says is like a second father to me.

I mean, he’s a hero of mine, Chase said of Day. “He and my father, they are both my heroes.

Because he often accompanies his father on trips to the state of Ohio, Chase has known Herbstreit Day since Day became OSU’s offensive coordinator in 2017. That’s why Chase says his conversations with Day are more about life than about where college football plays. †

The 2018 Ohio States game against Penn State was one of several Buckeyes games Chase has attended alongside his father over the years.

At this point, it’s too early to say whether Herbstreit will develop into an Ohio State-caliber prospect. He led the St. Xaviers freshman team in 2021, but will have to beat two senior quarterbacks who already have varsity experience to become this year’s Bombers varsity starter.

However, the legacy of the Herbstreits family is reason enough for Day, Dennis and the Buckeyes to keep an eye on his development. Both his father and grandfather are former Ohio state captains; Kirk was the Buckeyes starting quarterback and team MVP in 1992, while Jim Herbstreit was a starting running back in 1960. Chases’ older brother, Zak, is entering his second year with the Buckeyes as a walk-on tight end.

All of his three older brothers have continued on to major college football programs. chance he can get to play for the Buckeyes.

I just love Ohio State so much, I just want to play here so much, said Chase. It would just mean the world to me.

That said, Chase and Ohio State both still have plenty of time to let his high school career progress and see what he becomes as a prospect. For now, Chases’ focus is on trying to win the St. Xaviers runway. It’s rare for a sophomore quarterback to start at St. X, but Chase is excited about the chance to compete for the job during preseason practice.

I think I can start, Chase said. I think I’m good enough to do that. But I just have to do my best out there.

Because of who his father is, Herbstreit draws a lot more attention than most high school quarterbacks who haven’t even played a varsity game yet. But Chase says he enjoys the extra attention he’s getting, and he’s happy with all the opportunities he’s had to attend games and meet college and professional football players and coaches with his dad.

Having a father who played quarterback at Ohio State also helped Chase as he learned how to play the position as he strived to eventually throw the ball for the Buckeyes himself.

The most important thing he taught me is just the mental state and just like making a choice, just move on to the next piece, Chase said. I think I have an advantage, like the mental place of the game and like how pros who have done it before, how they react to situations.