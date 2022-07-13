Leolia Jeanjean undervalued against Tatjana Maria (July 13)

It has been an exciting tennis week in Lausanne so far and the action continues on Wednesday.

I’ve found two spots on Wednesday’s order where the value has presented itself.

Read on for my best bets and previews from Lausanne.

Tatyana Maria (-182) vs. Leolia Jeanjean (+148)

5 a.m. ET

Tatyana Maria comes off the biggest result of her career after making the semi finals from Wimbledon. Less than a week later, she will play again, but this time on clay. However, it is important to note that Mary did to win Bogota earlier this season on clay in elevation conditions (Lausanne is at elevation, but over 7,000 feet lower than Bogota).

The German is 12-5 on Clay this season, although seven of those wins came in Bogota. Generally in hair careerMaria has a respectable 219-177 record on the dirt. However, Maria generally does better on faster, lower bouncing surfaces, as her slices sit more upright and it is more difficult to approach the net effectively.

Leolia Jeanjean qualified for Lausanne without dropping a set. After beating Lena papadakis, jeanjean brought down Yuki Naito 6-0, 7-5 to qualify. She won 76% of her first serve against Naito and 53% of her return points. Overall, in qualifying, Jeanjean won 57% of her return points and broke 13 times.

Jeanjean is 71-34 as a professional On clay, including 12-6 this season. She plays with controlled aggression and can play with her heavy forehand. The French female also has a good variety and a high rally tolerance.

Jeanjean has the advantage of playing in these conditions during qualifying, and, having played in Bastad last week, she should be comfortable on clay.

On the other hand, Mary is 34 years old and has played for six weeks in a row, all on grass, coming out of her first-ever major semi-final. She probably won’t be ready to play a WTA 250 match on Clay after playing the Wimbledon semi-finals last Thursday.

Maria won’t do nearly as much damage from her slice as she did at Wimbledon, and Jeanjean’s consistency and good movement will make this match physical. The French woman will also dictate the game with her forehand, forcing a tired Maria into defensive positions of the court where she is less comfortable.

Choose: Jeanjean +2.5 games (-104 via Fanduel)

Sara Sorribes Tormo (-370) vs. Clara Burel (+280)

11:30 a.m. ET

Sara Sorribes Tormo comfortably defeated Lauren Davis 6-2, 7-6 (1) to open her Lausanne campaign. Sorribes Tormo was clutch, saving two set points in the second set. The Spaniard made her mark on return, winning 54% of her return points and breaking Serve six times in 10 return matches.

Sorribes Tormo is a quality player on clay, with a 218-109 career-Record on the surface. This season, Sorribes Tormo has gone 8-3 on clay, with one of those losses being a retirement when the Spaniard led. Sorribes Tormo moves around the court incredibly well, counters very effectively, and her rally tolerance is one of the best on the WTA tour.

Clara Burel ended a four-game loss in the first round, beating it Lin Zhu 6-0, 6-1. Zhu hadn’t played on clay ever since Roland Garros and was off her game, but Burel still played a great game. The French woman won 81% of her service points and could not face a breaking point. Upon return, Burel broke from Zhu five times and won 68% of her first serve return points.

Burel has struggled and struggled from the base since the start of the season to balance control and consistency. She is only 8-15 on the season, with a 6-9 record on clay for the year. While Burel has quite a bit of power, she will have to be patient against Sorribes Tormo’s excellent defense.

It is disheartening for Burel that she was confronted with a solid player in Su Jeong Jang on Clay in Bastad last week and lost 2-6, 1-6. Burel struggled to knock through Jang, which is worrisome given Sorribes Tormo’s defense and rally tolerance.

Burel doesn’t have much margin on her bases as it is and will leak loose errors due to Sorribes Tormo’s consistency. The Spaniard’s counter-balancing ability will also be vital in this match.

If you look at How much Ratings, Sorribes Tormo’s overall ELO is 301.1 points higher than Burel’s, and her clay court Elo is 278.6 points higher than the French woman’s. Expect Sorribes Tormo to cruise to a win on Wednesday.

Choose: Burel not to win a set (-128 via Fanduel)