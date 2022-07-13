NHL Free Agency: Top 11 goalkeepers on the market

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With Marc-Andre Fleury signing an extension in Minnesota last week, the NHL’s free players market took a huge blow.

Add to that the potential retirement of Braden Holtby due to injury, and the list of quality goalkeepers available this year is a small one. Darcy Kuemper and Jack Campbell are the two true entry-level goalkeepers available this year, with Ilya Samsonov – a surprise after not getting a qualifying offer from Washington on Monday – being an interesting wildcard.

There are a handful of teams looking to bolster their goalkeeping situation, namely New Jersey, Toronto, Edmonton and Philadelphia, among others. Only among those four are the options limited without exploring the trading market. With goalkeeping getting as unpredictable as ever, a market this weak will make for an interesting summer.

Here’s a look at the best goalkeepers to watch when the free desk opens on Wednesday:

Darcy Kuemper, 32

With strong regular season stats, a Stanley Cup to his name and a lack of good goalkeeper options on the market, Kuemper should be getting a solid payday this summer. The most important will be Kuemper’s health, especially after it became known that during the cup final he had to go to the optometrist 2-3 times a day to “retrain his eye”.

Jack Campbell, age 30

Before injury put him out for a significant portion of the season, Campbell put on numbers worthy of Vezina Trophy odds and even played in the NHL all-star game. The problem? He is a 30-year-old goalkeeper who has never played 50 games in a season, and while he had some great moments with the Leafs, there are still a lot of unknowns here.

Ilya Samsonov, 25 years old

Samsonov, the youngest goalkeeper on this list, never became the goalkeeper of the future the Washington Capitals hoped he would, but he could become a real gem for someone this off-season. Samsonov struggled to hold onto the starting track last season, but after Vitek Vanecek’s departure, it looked like Samsonov would be safe. This doesn’t mean he won’t return to the Capitals, but he immediately becomes one of the more intriguing UFA options after no qualifier offer is extended.

Martin Jones, 32

Jones is far from the novice goalkeeper he was in San Jose, and even his last days at the club were ugly to say the least. At 32 years old, the great keeper is in serious decline and probably won’t cost much. As a veteran, however, if you can restrict him from playing him, you can get some value in him in bursts.

Jaroslav Halak, 37

Halak hasn’t played much in the last two years, but he’s generally seen as a decent, inexpensive backup option. Will this be the last contract for the veteran puckstopper at age 37? Maybe, and in the right situation, he can get a nice one.

Thomas Greiss, 36

Greiss has built a solid career as someone capable of playing more than 30 games a year, mainly as a 1B. His last season in Detroit was not great though, and at age 36 he will be relegated to backup duty in the future. At the right price, he could be a solid asset, but not if he performs like he did last year.

Eric Comrie, 26 years old

Comrie had a strong year in Winnipeg, with a 10-5-1 record with a .920 serve percentage. More than a handful of teams will be fighting for his services as a cheap, solid backup that can be deployed as a starter all year round when needed.

Dustin Tokarski, 32

Very few goalkeepers have a career year at age 32, but with 29 starts for the Buffalo Sabers, he was much busier than usual. In a perfect world he would have been in Rochester working with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but a multitude of injuries, plus flashes of good play kept Tokarski at the big club all year. Expect him to be a backup/AHL starter next year.

Kevin Lankinen, 27 years old

Lankinen had a difficult season with an 8-15-6 record in 31 games, but showed some promise as a rookie the year before. He was a 2020-21 Chicago starter, but don’t expect that to be the case wherever he goes in the future. Lankinen can be good at sprints, and he also got a lot of shots during his time in Chicago, so maybe he’ll bounce back in the right environment.

Charlie Lindgren, age 28

The 2021-22 season was a great one for Lindgren, who won all of his five NHL games and helped the Springfield Thunderbirds make it to the Calder Cup final. Lindgren has never been a full-season NHLer, but he has quickly become one of the better intermediates – a man who can jump between the NHL and AHL and play well in bursts when asked. It will be cheap and may even be a useful backup if you have a reliable #1.

David Rittich, 29 years old

It wasn’t that long ago that Rittich was Calgary’s starter and was worthy of an NHL all-star game spot. But since 2020, Rittich’s career has picked up speed quickly, standing between the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs and, most recently, the Nashville Predators. In his last game with the Preds, he was discontinued after conceding five goals on 13 shots in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, hurting his contract status. Can he bounce back? At least it will be cheap.