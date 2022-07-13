Red Sox vs. Rays – Game Recap – July 12, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston bullpen couldn’t hold onto a two-point lead in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Sale, who was out all season with a fracture to his right rib cage, gave up three hits with one walk and struckout five. The lefty reached 97 mph on his fastball during a 78-pitch, 53-strike outing.

I felt better as it progressed, Sale said. Feeling strong in the fourth and fifth inning, that’s nice. I just keep building on that.

The Red Sox hope the 33-year-old Sale can improve their chances of making the playoffs. This was only his 10th start for Boston since 2019; he missed 2020 and most of 2021 after Tommy John’s surgery.

The sale was tough, Rays manager Kevin Cash said. He looked very sharp as he hadn’t pitched in the major leagues all season.

Corey Kluber (5-5) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings to beat the Red Sox in consecutive starts. The righthander shutout six innings last Wednesday in a 7-1 win in Boston.

The Rays went up 3-2 in the sixth when pinch-hitter Francisco Meja had an RBI single off Matt Strahm (3-3). Two more runs were scored when the Red Sox committed two errors in the same play.

Brooks Raley worked the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Boston second baseman Trevor Story left the game when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch he waved to in the fifth inning. He was due to undergo X-rays late Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay trailed 2-1 with two outs in the sixth when Taylor Walls lined out to Strahm’s left wrist. The lefthander then threw wildly to first base, enabling Isaac Paredes to score. First baseman Franchy Cordero then threw the goal at the plate and Meja scored the go-ahead run.

Alex Verdugo got Boston’s first hit off Kluber when he fired a single to the left with one out in the fifth. He finished in third place when the replacement for Jeter Downs Story had a soft single in the middle. Boston took a 2-0 lead on Corderos RBI sacrifice bunt and a runscoring triple from Bobby Dalbec.

Verdugo was eliminated in third place in the seventh when Boston had runners on the corners with no outs.

Boston All-Star Rafael Devers, who sat out the previous three games with lower back pain, went 1 for 4 as the designated batter. Regular DH JD Martinez, who was added to the AL All-Star team on Tuesday, was out of action due to a tight back.

JUST ONE MINUTE

The first sales pitch was delayed for a moment when he dropped his Pitch Com device on his way up the hill. He walked back from the mound to the third base line where he picked him up.

A rookie move, Sale said with a smile. It fell out of my hat. A nice little circus act before we go.

TRAINERS ROOM

Red Sox: INF/OF Kik Hernndez (right hip flexor stretch) had completed his rehab assignment and will be re-evaluated. We had to pull back and now see if there’s anything else going on that we haven’t seen,” said Cora. ​​… RHP Garrett Whitlock (right hip) worked two scoreless innings for Double-A Portland and was able to return this weekend join the Red Sox.

Rays: 2B Brandon Lowe, out since May 16 with a low back injury, went 3 for 4 for Triple-A Durham and could be back this weekend.

MOVING DAY

Red Sox: Sale was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and right-wing Brayan Bello was given an option on Triple-A Worcester.

Blasting: RHP Luke Bard got an option on Triple-A Durham and right-wing men Ralph Garza Jr. and Tommy Romero were recalled.

NEXT ONE

Boston righthander Josh Winckowski (3-3) and Rays All-Star lefthander Shane McClanahan (9-3) are Wednesday night starters in a high school products matchup in southwest Florida.

