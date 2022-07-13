Sports
Watch: Bumrah’s hilarious answer to the reporter’s question leaves everyone in splits | Cricket
Team India recorded a dominant 10-wicket win over England on Tuesday in the first of three ODIs, with the side’s bowling attack running through an unfortunate England batting order. Jasprit Bumrah was the bowlers’ favorite with incredible numbers of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, while India beat England by just 110. Captain Rohit Sharma then went unbeaten at 76 as India chased the goal with over 32 overs left.
Bumrah was rightfully named Player of the Match for his performance in the game. These were the speedster’s best bowling figures in the over-50s, and Bumrah gained a lot of appreciation from both former and current cricketers after his outing in London. Former England captain Nasser Hussain even said during his on-air stint in the ODI that Bumrah is currently the best bowler in all formats of the game.
Also read: Pakistan legend reveals how Virat Kohli worked on his advice after ‘brief chat’ during India’s 2022 tour of England
The pacer attended the post-match press conference where he spoke about his performance and also spoke about the side’s overall performance in the landslide victory. A reporter in the press also pointed out that Bumrah had the same confidence six years ago when he interviewed the cricketer, to which the Indian bowler brazenly responded. “Sir, I don’t remember what I said six years ago!” said Bumrah.
“But yes, I like to stay in the present. There are so many opinions, there is so much noise. It can cause confusion. So I focus on my own evaluation and preparations. If I tick all the boxes, then do hard work, work to my diet and fitness, I can easily accept my results. So I try to keep that consistency. It helps stability,” the speedster continued.
India returns to action on Thursday in the second T20I of the series taking place at Lord’s. The final game of the series will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.
