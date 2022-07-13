UK Wildcats News: Why Kentucky Football SEC East Can Win

Good morning BBN.

The excitement continues to grow for the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season. College football reporter Mike Farrell adds by give his five reasons why these Wildcats could become the first team in program history to win the SEC East, namely quarterback Will Levis, who remains collect top-10 hype for the 2023 NFL Draft†

It also helps that Kentucky gives back a lot of experience in defense while also adding impact transfers on both sides of the ball. One thing Id adds to this is a strong, tight room with a couple of fifth-year seniors in Brenden Bates and Keaton Upshaw, as well as a legit NFL talent in Izayah Cummings. And don’t sleep on red shirt freshman Jordan Dingle, either. He has real potential to develop into a quality starter.

Mark Stoops has smashed a lot of doors since he came to Lexington, figuratively and literally. Will winning an SEC East title be the last wall to fall?

