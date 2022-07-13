Roger Federer’s Reveal About Family and Retirement

Roger Federer is candid about retiring and spending more time with his family. Image: Getty

Roger Federer says he will be happy with his retirement when he decides to hang up the racket, revealing that he enjoyed spending more time with his family during a 12-month absence from the ATP tour.

The Swiss legend hasn’t played since his fourth round loss at Wimbledon last year†

He then underwent a third surgery on his troublesome right knee and is slowly working his way back to full fitness.

On Monday the 40 year old dropped out of the official ATP rankings for the first time since its debut in 1997.

Because he has not played in over a year, he has no ranking points and is now without an official ranking on the ATP tour.

But despite his long absence, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is not done with tennis yet.

He has determined to play at the Laver Cup in September for a return to the ATP tour in Basel in October.

During a performance at Wimbledon last week he also revealed that he wants to take one last bow at the grand slam on the lawn before retiring.

But in an interview with the Dutch newspaper General NewspaperFederer said he will be happy and content when he decides to retire.

If you’re not competitive anymore, you’d better quit, he said.

I don’t think I need the tennis. I’m happy about the little things, like when my son does something right and when my daughter comes home with a good grade.

Roger Federer waves to fans after his Wimbledon performance. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

Tennis is part of, but not all of, my identity. I want to be and remain successful and put a lot of energy into entrepreneurship, sometimes giving more than I should – but that can also be done outside of sport.

“I know a professional career can’t last forever and that’s okay.

The Swiss maestro said his four children miss traveling the world to watch him play, but he enjoys the change of pace.

The tennis route was sometimes exaggerated, especially because that had to be organized for the kids too, he said.

It’s nice to get away from it all now, and for them too, even though they miss traveling.

“But I can honestly say that I am very happy at home and that it is a big advantage that I can now make an appointment for a Tuesday morning in three weeks.

“Sometimes we miss traveling the world and of course I miss sports, but feeling home in a, let’s say normal way, is good too.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka at Paris Fashion Week in 2021. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Roger Federer felt weird not playing at Wimbledon

Federer said it was “strange” to watch Wimbledon at home and not play.

It feels very strange for me not to play Wimbledon this year and see it on TV as I have been there every time since 1998,” he admitted.

But I’ve been on the road for so long that it was also nice to experience a little more peace and to be in one place more often, which already happened due to the coronavirus.

“It gave me the opportunity to selectively arrange my travels and give back. A lot of friends always came to see me, now I could turn it around.”

Federer now sits third on the all-time men’s grand slam title list, with Novak Djokovic out of a draw with the Swiss legend taking his 21st major at Wimbledon.

Rafa Nadal, who according to many plays In his final year on tour, he is now two ahead of Federer after winning the Australian Open and French Open earlier in 2022.

