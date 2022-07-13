Sports
Roger Federer’s Reveal About Family and Retirement
Roger Federer says he will be happy with his retirement when he decides to hang up the racket, revealing that he enjoyed spending more time with his family during a 12-month absence from the ATP tour.
The Swiss legend hasn’t played since his fourth round loss at Wimbledon last year†
‘NOT INTERESTED’: Ash Barty’s Sad Confession After Nick Kyrgios’ Heroes
CHEEKY: Novak Djokovic comment that will haunt Nick Kyrgios
He then underwent a third surgery on his troublesome right knee and is slowly working his way back to full fitness.
On Monday the 40 year old dropped out of the official ATP rankings for the first time since its debut in 1997.
Because he has not played in over a year, he has no ranking points and is now without an official ranking on the ATP tour.
But despite his long absence, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is not done with tennis yet.
He has determined to play at the Laver Cup in September for a return to the ATP tour in Basel in October.
During a performance at Wimbledon last week he also revealed that he wants to take one last bow at the grand slam on the lawn before retiring.
But in an interview with the Dutch newspaper General NewspaperFederer said he will be happy and content when he decides to retire.
If you’re not competitive anymore, you’d better quit, he said.
I don’t think I need the tennis. I’m happy about the little things, like when my son does something right and when my daughter comes home with a good grade.
Tennis is part of, but not all of, my identity. I want to be and remain successful and put a lot of energy into entrepreneurship, sometimes giving more than I should – but that can also be done outside of sport.
“I know a professional career can’t last forever and that’s okay.
The Swiss maestro said his four children miss traveling the world to watch him play, but he enjoys the change of pace.
The tennis route was sometimes exaggerated, especially because that had to be organized for the kids too, he said.
It’s nice to get away from it all now, and for them too, even though they miss traveling.
“But I can honestly say that I am very happy at home and that it is a big advantage that I can now make an appointment for a Tuesday morning in three weeks.
“Sometimes we miss traveling the world and of course I miss sports, but feeling home in a, let’s say normal way, is good too.
Roger Federer felt weird not playing at Wimbledon
Federer said it was “strange” to watch Wimbledon at home and not play.
It feels very strange for me not to play Wimbledon this year and see it on TV as I have been there every time since 1998,” he admitted.
But I’ve been on the road for so long that it was also nice to experience a little more peace and to be in one place more often, which already happened due to the coronavirus.
“It gave me the opportunity to selectively arrange my travels and give back. A lot of friends always came to see me, now I could turn it around.”
Federer now sits third on the all-time men’s grand slam title list, with Novak Djokovic out of a draw with the Swiss legend taking his 21st major at Wimbledon.
Rafa Nadal, who according to many plays In his final year on tour, he is now two ahead of Federer after winning the Australian Open and French Open earlier in 2022.
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2022-roger-federer-reveal-about-family-retirement-230138304.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Jokowi urges MSEs to take advantage of low-interest KUR July 13, 2022
- Why Jeremy Allen White ‘stopped feeling like an actor’ after 10 years on ‘Shameless’ July 13, 2022
- Leolia Jeanjean undervalued against Tatjana Maria (July 13) July 13, 2022
- New COVID Omicron Variant Avoids Vaccine Immunity – NBC Connecticut July 13, 2022
- Have you experienced illegal employment practices at Google? July 13, 2022