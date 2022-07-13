



Basketball Men | July 12, 2022 The USC men’s basketball team will face Colorado State in the Jerry Colangelo Classic of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 21, it was announced today (July 12). It is the fourth annual Jerry Colangelo Classic and USC defeated Georgia Tech 67-53 in the 2021 event. “We are excited to participate in the Hall of Fame Jerry Colangelo Classic for the second consecutive season,” said USC basketball head coach. Andy Enfield † “It’s a great, well-run event that offers a quality non-conference opponent. Playing in an NBA arena is always exciting for our student-athletes and fans.” The 2021-22 Trojans tied the record for school wins in one season by going 26-8, finishing third in the Pac-12 and advancing to the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Trojans of 2022-23 will be led by a highly returning core of guards Boogie Ellis (12.5 ppg), Drew Peterson (12.4 ppg) and Reese Dixon Waters (4.8 pages). In addition, USC gives back to stock market players Harrison Hornery (F), Kobe Johnson (G), Joshua Morgan (F) and Malik Thomas (G). The 2022-23 Trojans will also feature center Vincent Iwuchukwu’s No. 6 ranked freshman class, forward, Kijani Wright, and guards Tre White and Oziyah Sellers. Colorado State went 25-6 during the 2021-22 season and advanced to the NCAA tournament. The win rate of .806 was the best in the history of the program. USC, which won its first 13 games and CSU, which won its first 12 games of the 2021-22 season, were two of the last teams to lose last season. USC is 6-2 all-time against Colorado State, winning the last meeting 74-67 on December 8, 1990 in Fort Collins, Colo. †

