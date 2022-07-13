‘There’s no room for individuals here’: why BYU football has remained largely unscathed by transfer portal

BYU Ben Bywater is interviewed at BYU Football Media Day in Provo on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

PROVO College football is changing all over the country.

From the transfer portal, to payments for names, images, and likenesses, to USC and UCLA’s impending move to the Big Ten, the sport is evolving and distorting at warp speed.

But while the Trojans and Bruins won’t officially annex Los Angeles as part of the Big Ten country until 2024, the reality of the portal is the present. Some schools have made roster turnover the norm, while others have been more selective in adding reinforcements outside of the incoming freshmen.

It would be foolish to assume that a school is completely untouched by the inner machinations of today’s transfer totality, but one program that remains as unscathed by the portal as any other is BYU football, whose departure represents the smallest percentage. of more than 2,500 FCS and FBS footballers looking for a new destination.

And while most of the transferees are individual, some are leaving for playing time, others for personal reasons, and a few to seek better NIL opportunities, the individual is not the most important thing for the vast majority of BYU’s roster remaining in Provo.

“There just isn’t room for individuals here,” said linebacker Payton Wilgar, the former Dixie High walk-on who started eight games in multiple positions in last year’s 10-3 squad. “If you’re an individual here, it’s going to be awkward; that’s probably why some are leaving. We’re all about brotherhood, being happy for each other.

“If you want to be an individual, there are plenty of schools to go to. This is not the place.”

That culture of mentality even goes back to head coach Kalani Sitake.

“That’s the kind of culture that Kalani has built,” fellow linebacker Keenan Pili added at the school’s annual football media day. “You will feel uncomfortable if you are an individual.”

In 2021, almost 12% of all FCS and FBS footballers entered the transfer portal, a number that surpassed all previous records by at least 2,669, according to Sports Illustrated. Three of the last five Heisman Trophy winners have been transfers as players jockey for their best landing spot.

“It’s basically a completely free agency,” former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops said during a broadcast of FOX college football†

The group consists of several players from the state of Utah, including BYU, Utah and Utah State. But while the Cougars have barely been untouched by the portal, they’ve also lost as little or less as anyone else.

And in some cases, they’ve even seen players come back from the portal. Take, for example, wide receiver Christopher Jackson, who entered the transfer portal in January and announced his affiliation with Hawaii in April. chose to be in Provo. to stay after training with teammates over the summer and signing a name, image and likeness to the BYU collective CougConnect†

All the while, coaches kept an open line of communication with players like Jackson, who chose to leave and then return, as well as those who stay, those who go, and those who are somewhere in between.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe, left, and head football coach Kalani Sitake laugh during a BYU media day broadcast in Provo on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Photo: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Part of Sitake’s culture of “love and learning,” he admits, involves keeping his players in the dark.

“I think the culture is to be open and transparent with our young men,” said the seventh-year head coach with five bowl appearances. “I don’t want our players to guess what their coach is thinking.

“People expect feedback to be all positive, but I think people respect feedback, even if it’s negative. It’s okay if a player doesn’t do well to say, ‘You’re not doing well, we need to see this change to to achieve what you do’ want.’ Young men appreciate that. Sometimes it’s not all good news, but not everyone can start out as a real freshman.”

He also tries to maintain the same attitude with his players, from their high school recruiting to their time on the roster. Five stars or no stars, everyone starts in the same place and earns a spot on the depth chart, Sitake said.

“I tell recruits to come here and compete, and the best will play. We just called up a former walk-on here,” Sitake said, referring to Atlanta Falcons that Tyler Allgeier brought back. “He came here, and there were others who started before him. But if someone comes out and is a monster on the field, I have to play against him.”

That attitude extends beyond the field, from the top assistant coach and the athletics department staff to the janitor who vacuums his office every night at 10 p.m., his assistants say.

But it doesn’t mean that players in the program have it easy, or even easier than those who move into the group.

Last year, the Cougars saw an increasing number of injuries, from Wilgar to Pili to defending defender Keenan Ellis, who has since retired. Even starting quarterback Jaren Hall missed time with a rib injury.

The experience gave many players the opportunity to earn playing time. But it also hurt sometimes, literally. And sometimes a lot.

“A lot of guys had to step down,” said linebacker Ben Bywater, the former Olympus High rugby star who started in three different positions in 12 games. “For us, it taught us to prepare the guys who don’t start because they get a chance. So let’s make sure there’s no drop-off.

“I learned every position at linebacker last year. And I want to do that again so I can be a versatile asset. settled in and learned to live with the results.”

Coming and staying at BYU is also about more than football, be it academics, culture and meeting the standards of the school’s sponsorship beliefs, he adds.

“Our approach is not just about football,” said Sitake. “It’s how these guys can perform in our environment, below the expectations of the school, the program and myself. If we approach it that way, they will immediately have a big impact on and off the field.”

All the while, the Cougars have also managed to fill out a roster of the transfer portal when they identify a player who decided to transfer who is both in their football plan and in the unique culture of The Church of Jesus Christ’s flagship university. would fit. of Latter-day Saints.

From former Pac-12 players such as Puka Nacua (Washington), Samson Nacua (Utah), Kingsley Suamataia (Oregon), Christopher Brooks (Cal) and Houston Heimuli (Stanford) to Group of Five players rising to cornerback Jakob Robinson ( Utah State) ) and recent Aggie transfer dating back to Enoch Nawahine, BYU has found high profile transfers without getting into the habit of wholesale changes through the portal.

They must have used it to get better.

“I think we’re a good destination for portal guys, and we haven’t lost a lot of guys that we didn’t want to lose,” said offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick. “We don’t want the wholesale business to change every year; we don’t want to live in the portal. But if we have immediate needs, we’ll take a look. You have to.”

The Cougars also have a handful of assistants and support staff who monitor the portal and alert coaches to potential changes to the roster when they choose to transfer, Roderick said. But the offensive coordinator who previously worked at Utah emphasized that coaches will not attempt to contact players from another school until they reach the portal.

That too is part of Sitake’s culture, although there is another important factor in transfers wanting to play at Provo.

“Winning games helps,” said Roderick, whose team has been 21-4 for the past two seasons of independence, with one year to go before he gets to the Big 12. “When you see us playing on TV, it seems like we’re having fun.”

