Future NHL Considerations, Explained: Defining Hockey’s Most Interesting Trading Chip





When it comes to an exchange in the NHL, a player cannot be acquired for nothing. I know, shocking. While usually a player, prospect or picks are involved in a deal, sometimes nothing is sent back the other way at first. In those circumstances, part of the transaction includes ‘future considerations’. We saw this recently with Matt Murray’s trade to the Maple Leafs. The Senators sent Murray and two draft picks to the Leafs and received future considerations in return. NHL free agency 2022: Top 50 free agents ranked, best players by position What does that mean? Here’s an explanation of what future considerations are in the NHL. What are future considerations in the NHL? It turns out that future considerations are exactly what they sound like. When a team agrees to send future considerations to another club, it means that at another time they will complete the deal by sending either a player, a pick or a multiple of either. In the case of the Murray deal, the Senators will eventually receive some sort of compensation from the Maple Leafs, but as of now they have nothing. In the NHL, teams can’t just trade a player or picks for cash, so a player or pick has to go the other way. Often a team wants to wait and figure out what position they need, or if they want to get a draft pick in a later round. It is similar to a player named later (PTBNL) in the MLB where he can be included in the trade and then finalized at a later date. Perhaps the most famous trade with future considerations was the 1993 deal between the Jets and the Red Wings involving Kris Draper. At the time, Draper was a minor leaguer and was traded from Winnipeg to Detroit for future considerations. Back then, you could use cash as part of a transaction, and the Jets ended up receiving a check for $1. Yes, you read that right. A single dollar. Draper had an extremely successful career with the Red Wings, helping the team to four Stanley Cup victories as part of the “Grind Line”. He also won a Selke Trophy in 2004. Best dollar ever spent by the Red Wings or any NHL team.

