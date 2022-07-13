Death of bilateral ODI cricket is here. With the withdrawal of the ODI series in South Africa with Australia due to their new T20 franchise competition, the economy of cricket has spoken





The end of bilateral cricket series especially in ODIs is here. South Africa have withdrawn from their ODI series in Australia as it clashes with their new T20 franchise competition. With the burgeoning T20 franchise competitions plaguing the already overcrowded international schedule, and with the support and interest from the moneybags, this was no surprise. Still, South Africa’s withdrawal is notable for the risks involved. They have jeopardized their direct qualification for next year’s 50-over ODI World Cup with their withdrawal as they could lose valuable points.

The economy of cricket, we’ve been told for a while now, doesn’t support Test and meaningless bilateral strings. Uday Shankar, the former chief of Star & Disney India once told this newspaper that there is no market for test cricket and that it is only the generosity of the broadcasters that runs it. Some minor adjustments to the massive summer of international cricket ahead of us. We are still looking forward to welcoming you @OfficialCSA for a test series starting on December 17 in the Gabba pic.twitter.com/xov2iuaucd — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 13, 2022 Not only Test cricket, but also the bilateral ODI series is at risk. Actually, the schedule has already been adjusted. There are fewer and fewer ODIs being played these days. But it seems that more shuffling and rearranging of the decks is on cards. Do we want to save cricket or not? You think if Kerry Packer didn’t do what he did, what would have happened to cricket. Do you need 13 Test matches in a year 65 days! How many vacations do you get? 20 days? Is that enough to see all the tests? Shankar had told The Indian Express in 2017, just days after his network coughed up 16,000 crore to secure media rights to the Indian Premier League between 2018 and 2022. Now, in the latest version, that figure has risen astronomically to 43,000 crowns. Uday Shankar, the former chief of Star & Disney India. (FILE) The economy is not driving the game. The popularity of the game drives the economy. Have you seen a packed stadium, except for the summer tests in England and a few in Australia? Who in today’s world do you expect will be available on TV or in the stadium to watch a five-day match? Our own data suggests people spend an hour looking at it whether it’s T20, ODI or Test. This is BARC data. The Test cricket economy is not working, Shankar told this newspaper. He also spoke about how the economy is driven purely by what the fans want. The fans have said they love the T20 format. It’s easy to misunderstand a broadcaster’s perspective because we seem to be the guys who do it for the money, which is true. But you only make money if the fans like something. This whole model of buying and buying increasingly expensive cricket rights is not sustainable. Sports consumption is the lowest in the world here. Until that changes, it will be difficult to practice sports. An early indicator of Brand IPL’s growth despite the pandemic lull was the sale of two new teams earlier this year: BCCI made a total of $1.7 billion, with the Lucknow franchise trading 250 percent above its base price. The ICC tournaments would survive and the ICC has tried to give some importance to testing by holding a testing championship. But it may not prove enough. Test cricket has a twofold problem and it needs to be recognized. First, most Tests people find meaningless. Even now when India and Pakistan are playing or England and Australia are playing people get excited because there is a context. Most of Test cricket there is no context. The second problem with Test cricket is that there is too much of it. Last year, India played 13 Tests at home in this country. So 65 days of test cricket in India where data shows a person is played one out of 30 hours during a test, Shankar said at the time. I don’t think Test cricket should be discontinued. Staple should be a shorter size and Test should be a gourmet experience for special occasions. ICC has ODIs and T20, and they are doing well. The whole status changes when there is an ICC tournament. If all the stadiums were magically full and everyone who likes cricket watched Test cricket, we would kill each other to start bidding for Test rights, Shankar had said. His wish is now granted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/south-africas-withdrawal-of-odi-series-with-australia-due-to-their-new-t20-franchise-league-the-economics-of-cricket-has-8026165/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos