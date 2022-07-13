Chris Sale returns to the mound for Boston Red Sox, takes ‘step in the right direction’ during 3-2 loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Chris Sale worked five scoreless innings in his season debut, but the Boston Red Sox bullpen couldn’t hold onto a two-point lead in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Sale, who was out all season with a fracture to his right rib cage, gave up three hits with one walk and struckout five. The lefty reached 97 mph on his fastball during a 78-pitch, 53-strike outing.

“Step in the right direction,” Sale said. “Command was sloppy at times, but when I really had to stick with it to get it, I felt like I could do it. I wish it ended a little differently. But that’s part of it.”

The Red Sox hope the 33-year-old Sale can improve their chances of making the playoffs. This was only his 10th start for Boston since 2019.

“Just the overall strength towards the end of the game. I felt a little better as it went on,” Sale said. “Being able to have my best stuff, my powerful stuff, feeling strong in the fourth and fifth inning is nice. I’ll just keep building on that and we’ll try to string together some wins.”

Corey Kluber (5-5) gave up two runs and four hits in six innings to beat the Red Sox in consecutive starts. The righthander shutout six innings last Wednesday in a 7-1 win in Boston.

The Rays went up 3-2 in the sixth when pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia had an RBI single off Matt Strahm (3-3). Two more runs were scored when the Red Sox committed two errors in the same play.

Brooks Raley worked the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

“Chris did a great job,” said Boston manager Alex Cora. “And we didn’t finish it.”

Boston second baseman Trevor Story left the game when he was hit on the right hand by a pitch he waved to in the fifth inning.

Tampa Bay trailed 2-1 with two outs in the sixth when Taylor Walls lined out to Strahm’s left wrist. The lefthander then threw wildly to first base, enabling Isaac Paredes to score. First baseman Franchy Cordero then threw the goal to the plate and Mejia scored the go-ahead run.

Alex Verdugo got Boston’s first hit off Kluber when he singled to the left with one out in the fifth. He finished in third when Jeter Downs – who replaced Story – had a soft single in the middle. Boston took a 2-0 lead on Cordero’s RBI sacrifice bunt and a runscoring triple from Bobby Dalbec.

Boston All-Star Rafael Devers, who sat out the previous three games with lower back pain, went 1 for 4 as the designated batter. Regular DH JD Martinez, who was added to the AL All-Star team on Tuesday, was given the night off.

By bringing in Sale’s return when they did, the Red Sox have a chance to restart him against the New York Yankees on Sunday, in Boston’s final game before the All-Star break.

“The first, just to get it out of the way,” Sale said when asked about his main takeaway of his season debut. “You never know what it’s going to be. I just want to keep building on it, keep throwing attacks, stay strong. Just attacking batters, that’s all.”

Cor agreed.

“He threw the ball well, he finished well,” said the manager. “The pitch command was okay, his pitch was under control and he gave us five innings. So that’s a good start.”

To be with his teammates and do his part felt right for Sale too.

“It’s everything to me,” he said. “It means a lot.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.