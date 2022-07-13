Gujarat Police Arrest 4 For Organizing Fake IPL Cricket Match For Betting





Fake cricket match with farm workers posing as players, a Harsh Bhogle impersonation for commentary and online streaming of IPL matches all for betting.



Fake cricket match with farm workers posing as players, a Harsh Bhogle impersonation for commentary and online streaming of IPL matches all for betting.



Gujarat police have arrested four people in a counterfeit Indian Premier League (IPL) gambling racket in the state, staging matches for gamblers, who orchestrated them from Russia. The fake cricket matches were played between farm workers in a small village in Mehsana posing as players. While a Harsha Bhogle mimic commented on the match, the umpire received instructions via a walkie-talkie from Russia. The ‘fake IPL’ is quality. Bowler is beaten for four, casually picks up his phone for a quick chat before bowling the next ball. It is clear that the organizers did not consider their Russian audience very important pic.twitter.com/X3XYMFhcuX — Ananth Krishnan (@ananthkrishnan) July 13, 2022 Bets were placed on fake cricket matches that were shown online on YouTube. According to the police, the entire gambling racket was operated from Russia, even when farm workers and unemployed youths played matches or pretended to play on the field. The bets on the matches were placed from the Russian cities of Tver, Voronezh and Moscow through a Telegram channel, according to details shared by the local police in the Mehsana district. Police have arrested Dawda Shoyeb Abdulmjeed, Sefi Mahamad Saqib Riyazuddin, Koli Mahamad Abubakar and Davda Sadiq Abudlmajeed, while the alleged mastermind has been identified as Asif Mohammad, who is apparently based in Russia. According to details, the incident took place at a remote farm in Molipur in northern Gujarat’s Mehsana district, where the fake tournament was launched three weeks after the end of the IPL season in May. Match was a puppet show

Police claimed the entire match was a sham to place bets placed from Russia. To make it look like a real IPL-esque cricket tournament, the players not only installed a cricket pitch on a farmland next to a cemetery, but also boundary lines and halogen lamps. For cricketers, 20 farm workers and unemployed local youths were hired for 400 per game, and they were dressed in jerseys from IPL teams to do a near-perfect job. Although the cricket matches were played on the ground in the village in North Gujarat, every move was orchestrated from Russia from which Asif was said to signal or instruct the umpire, after which a wicket would fall to the ground or a sixer would be struck. The umpire received his instructions on his walkie-talkie set. According to police inspector Bhavesh Rathod, the suspect had even set up high-resolution cameras on the field and used computer-generated images to display scores on a live streaming screen on YouTube. Even crowd noises were downloaded and played during the live streaming. Police claimed the local mastermind is Shoeb Davda, who used to work in Russia and recently returned to his native country in northern Gujarat, while Asif orchestrated the racket from Russia and took bets from bookmakers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gujarat-police-arrests-4-for-organising-fake-ipl-cricket-match-for-betting/article65632177.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos