Daily Quiz | At tennis tournaments

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam crown on July 10 with a four-set win over Nick Kyrgios. Here's a quiz about the oldest tennis tournament in the world

Novak Djokovic won a seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam crown on July 10 with a four-set win over Nick Kyrgios. Here’s a quiz about the oldest tennis tournament in the world Start the quiz 1† The All England Club is best known as the venue for the Wimbledon Championships. What sport was played when the club was founded in 1868? What was the name of the club? SHOW THE ANSWER Answers : Croquet, All England Croquet Club I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2† The 1877 Wimbledon Championship was the inaugural championship in London. Who won this championship? This person was the first player to ever use a specific technique in the game. What is the name of the technique? SHOW THE ANSWER Answers : Spencer Gore, playing volleyball I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3† Since 2001 Wimbledon courts have been seeded with what type of grass to improve durability and strengthen the turf to better withstand the increasing wear and tear of the game? SHOW THE ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4† This sports brand has the longest sports sponsorship in world history, thanks to its association with the Wimbledon Tennis Championship, which has been supplying balls for the tournament since 1902. What is the brand? SHOW THE ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5† Traditionally, spectators at the Wimbledon tournament eat these, and they have become culturally synonymous with the tournament. What are they? SHOW THE ANSWER Answers : Strawberries with wipped cream I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6† This term is a British and Japanese analogy comparing the fame of the Wimbledon Championships to the economic success of British industries. What is the name of the term? SHOW THE ANSWER Answers : The Wimbledon Effect I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7† The Wimbledon Championship is sometimes referred to by the name of a famous zip code. What is it? SHOW THE ANSWER I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8† Widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, she is the only player in history to have achieved a total of 332 weeks in the world singles rankings and a record 237 weeks in doubles, making her the only player in history. is. to have taken first place in both disciplines for over 200 weeks. Name her. SHOW THE ANSWER Answers : Martina Navratilova I knew it!Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/daily-quiz-july-13-2022-on-tennis-tournaments/article65626799.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

