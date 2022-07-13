Inter-School Championships: Still Awaiting Updated Instruction Booklet: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service Deepankar Sharda Chandigarh, July 12 As the UT Education Department prepares to host inter-school championships after a two-year hiatus, local schools await an updated copy of the instruction booklet. It hasn’t been updated in over ten years. The department must update the instruction booklet annually. There are several games that have been included in the School Games Federation of India calendar over the past 10 years. Each year the weight classes of certain disciplines are changed. a coach The Interschool Championships will start from July 26 with tournaments such as Badminton (U-17), Basketball (U-14 & U-17), Baseball (U-14 & U-17), Chess (U-14 & U-17), Fencing (U-14 & U-17), football (U-14), artistic and rhythmic gymnastics (U-14 & U-17), table tennis (U-14 & U-17) and boys’ U-14 cricket. According to the championship notice, the instruction booklet issued by the Education Department of the UT will be consulted for any clarification regarding the inter-school championships. The Director School Education (DSE) reserves the right to change the rules and regulations for the benefit of players and the promotion of sports without cause. However, due to the lack of the instruction booklet, participating schools are not clear about the rules and regulations of the championships. “The booklet has yet to be updated. However, all rules and regulations have already been passed on to the schools. Even the notice (calendar) for the holding of the inter-school championships contains all the necessary rules and regulations for the schools,” said a senior official of the department, asking for anonymity. Coaches claimed that in the absence of a proper instruction manual, it was difficult to follow updated rules. Questions have also been raised about the powers given to the DSE to change the rules under the ‘player advantage’ clause. “The department should update the instruction booklet every year. There are several games that have been included in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) calendar for the past 10 years. The weight classes of certain disciplines change every year,” said a coach. Another coach said: “For example, the rules and regulations mentioned in the inter-school communication do not contain anything about withdrawals and departures by teams or about complaints or protests and penalties or anything about the conditions for organizing tournaments. Such things are only in the instruction booklet, most schools don’t have that.” Although the notice does not mention anything about school participation, according to Chapter 1 (verse 1) of the instruction manual, schools with fewer sports facilities have been guided to participate in at least three events from kho-kho, kabaddi (national style), kabaddi (circle style) , football, volleyball and basketball. “There are a number of differences between the instruction manual and the message. For example, the notification states the sport that has been approved for graduation by the Sports Department of the UT, but the instruction booklet lists a few disciplines that are not affiliated with the Sports Department, “says the coach. While these games are organized according to the SGFI calendar and rules, coaches also demanded that the department consider the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) rule to hold these games. “A lot has changed in recent years and the Education Department also has to take into account the AIU rules, especially for the U-19 category. For example, if the AIU has added golf events to its calendar, the department should publicize golfers on the same line. Likewise, the AIU does not give weight to men’s softball, but the department still organizes it,” said a senior coach who works at a university. Championships from July 26th The Interschool Championships will start from July 26 with tournaments such as Badminton (U-17), Basketball (U-14 & U-17), Baseball (U-14 & U-17), Chess (U-14 & U-17), Fencing (U-14 & U-17), football (U-14), artistic and rhythmic gymnastics (U-14 & U-17), table tennis (U-14 & U-17) and boys’ U-14 cricket.

