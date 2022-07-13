Monster qualifies for US Amateur Championship





ROCHESTER, NY Emerging sophomore Duke men’s golfer Luke Preview advances to the 122nd United States Amateur Championship, after earning one of three qualifying spots in a sectional qualifier at Webster Golf Club in Rochester, NY Sample shot a 3-under 68 in Monday’s first round with a par 71 in round two, finishing third in the field of 76 players. The Blue Devil had to survive a playoff with Jeremy Sisson, who was also 3-under, for last spot. Sample and Sisson both parried the par-5 first at Webster — and Sample finished it off with par on the par-3 second, playing 190 yards. The Blue Devil made two puts from 30 feet for his par, while Sisson was unable to get up and down from the green and missed a six-footer for par to stay alive. “It’s been a long few days emotionally with highs and lows,” Sample said. “Starting from making the cut on the song at the Trans-Miss, to losing in a playoff, all the way to being in another playoff two days later. It was great to have my brother Andrew as my caddy and it feels worth moving on in a few weeks to compete in the US Amateur.” Earlier in the weekend, Sample was in Denver for the Trans-Miss Amateur at the Denver CC, where he rallied late Thursday with a birdie-par-par finish to lower the number. From there, the New York City native fired a 67 in the third round and a staggering 64 in the final round to charge the standings and make a triple playoff for the title before dropping out. Qualifying for the US Amateur is underway in the coming weeks at 94 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The 122nd US Amateur is scheduled for August 15-21 at Ridgewood CC in Paramus, NJ Blue Devils Jimmy Zheng and Ian Siebers have already competed in section qualifiers and are currently second alternates. Kelly Chinn (July 27 in Newport News, Va.) and John Peters (July 21 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania) will participate in sectional events in the coming weeks. #Good week

