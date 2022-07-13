Turmoil over Aussie announcement, South Africa

Quinton de Kock and Aaron Finch look on for an ODI between South Africa and Australia in 2020. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Australian cricket fans have been left furious after the bomb announcement on Wednesday that South Africa has withdrawn of a planned ODI series in January next year.

The Proteas have withdrawn from the three ODIsscheduled for Hobart, Sydney and Perth, due to a new Twenty20 competition in South Africa.

While the Proteas will still compete in the scheduled Test series, Cricket South Africa leaders told Cricket Australia last month that they would not allow their players to stay Down Under for the white-ball series for fear of jeopardizing the launch of their own domestic T20 competition.

CA tried to find alternative dates for the matches but failed, with a tight schedule in 2023 that includes an India tour, an Ashes series and an ODI World Cup.

“It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will not be able to contest the ODI series in January,” said CA chief executive Nick Hockley.

That said, we are delighted to welcome South Africa to the series of three tests, including Boxing Day and the New Year’s Test.

“We can’t wait to see fans back at cricket this summer.”

South Africa’s staggering decision means they will lose all ICC Super League points to Australia, which could affect their ability to qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup.

The Proteas are currently in 11th place with 49 points.

Only the top eight teams from the 12 full countries of the ICC, plus the Netherlands, qualify for the World Cup.

The other five teams will compete for the remaining two spots in playoff games against five Associate sides.

With the ODI series cancelled, CA has moved two men’s T20Is to the Gabba and Optus Stadium in Perth, as well as a women’s international to Hobart’s Blundstone Arena.

Steve Smith in action for Australia against South Africa in an ODI in 2020. (Photo by Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Cricket fans in turmoil over shock announcement

The silver lining of the decision is that it opens the door for more international stars in the Big Bash League.

It now leaves a window open after the New Year’s Test in Sydney for Australian players with multiple sizes to play in the much-maligned BBL.

The Seven Network Is Trying To End Its TV Rights Deal with CA because it was unhappy with the state of the BBL in recent seasons.

Test captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Mitchell Starc have already barred themselves from competing in this summer’s BBL but could now reconsider.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc have said they will not play in the BBL. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Test players Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey have all been signed to BBL franchises, while Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have a desire to return to the league if available.

Melbourne Stars gunslingers Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa, Australian white ball skipper Aaron Finch and Perth Scorchers pair Mitch Marsh and Ashton Agar, among others, will now be free to join the entire BBL if not called up for the test crew.

Nevertheless, fans were outraged that South Africa had chosen to prioritize domestic T20 competition over international cricket.

with agencies

