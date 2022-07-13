Hes having surgery for brain cancer Wednesday. But first a game of father-son tennis.

One of the things you learn when facing glioblastoma is not to think about it too much and take the days as they are, he said. If we can play father-son tennis, let’s play father-son tennis.

Father-son tennis isn’t where Feldmans’ doctors initially predicted he would be 18 months after his diagnosis, said his wife, famed sculptor and artist Janet Echelman, 56.

The median survival for the cancer is 11 to 18 months, and the cancer is rarely cured. Senator Edward M. Kennedy, Senator John McCain and Beau Biden, the son of President Joe Bidens, all died of the cancer.

Feldman was diagnosed at the end of December 2020. Seeing a blind spot in his peripheral vision, he called his cousin, a doctor from Beth Israel Deaconess, who told him to go to a hospital equipped to provide a high level of care immediately. The family, who was in Florida at the time, drove an hour to the emergency room at Tampa General Hospitals. There, doctors discovered that Feldman had a large mass in his skull that could kill him. After a day of testing, doctors operated on Feldman on December 31.

Since then, Feldman has worked with doctors at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, pursuing treatments and doing everything he can to stay healthy. The tumor is his first recurrence of the cancer, he said.

The cancer doesn’t hurt him because there are no pain receptors in the brain itself, and he has no other symptoms. He said his surgeon told him: You can play [Tuesday] just don’t get dehydrated, come see us on wednesday.

The family has been a tennis family since Sam Feldman, 19, started playing at the age of eight. Sam now plays for Brown University, where he is a sophomore. The elder Feldman hasn’t had a chance to play in the father-son tournament with his son since Sam was 10, as there have always been national singles tournaments overlapping each other in the years since.

Although the pair made it to the semifinals of the back-draw bracket, where competitors are moved if they lose their first matches, Feldman will not play on Wednesday as he said he wants to get in the right mindset for surgery. He should not eat or drink anything before going under general anesthesia, which is not conducive to playing tennis.

The Feldmans almost didn’t get to play in the semi-finals.

One of their opponents had sunstroke. But after learning about the unusual circumstances of the Feldmans, their opponents, old family friends, Howard Schwartz, 56, and his son, David, 19.

Marie Collyer, a tournament referee, helped set up a special competition on the courts where the club players usually play. The match would just be for fun, as Feldman was planning to lose, as his surgery would prevent him from going further than Tuesday.

The semi-final was also special because of the pairing.

The Feldmans competed against Howard Schwartz, 56, and Zach Schwartz, 19. Zach and Sam grew up playing against each other.

It’s kismet, Echelman said.

