Sports
Hes having surgery for brain cancer Wednesday. But first a game of father-son tennis.
One of the things you learn when facing glioblastoma is not to think about it too much and take the days as they are, he said. If we can play father-son tennis, let’s play father-son tennis.
Father-son tennis isn’t where Feldmans’ doctors initially predicted he would be 18 months after his diagnosis, said his wife, famed sculptor and artist Janet Echelman, 56.
The median survival for the cancer is 11 to 18 months, and the cancer is rarely cured. Senator Edward M. Kennedy, Senator John McCain and Beau Biden, the son of President Joe Bidens, all died of the cancer.
Feldman was diagnosed at the end of December 2020. Seeing a blind spot in his peripheral vision, he called his cousin, a doctor from Beth Israel Deaconess, who told him to go to a hospital equipped to provide a high level of care immediately. The family, who was in Florida at the time, drove an hour to the emergency room at Tampa General Hospitals. There, doctors discovered that Feldman had a large mass in his skull that could kill him. After a day of testing, doctors operated on Feldman on December 31.
Since then, Feldman has worked with doctors at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, pursuing treatments and doing everything he can to stay healthy. The tumor is his first recurrence of the cancer, he said.
The cancer doesn’t hurt him because there are no pain receptors in the brain itself, and he has no other symptoms. He said his surgeon told him: You can play [Tuesday] just don’t get dehydrated, come see us on wednesday.
The family has been a tennis family since Sam Feldman, 19, started playing at the age of eight. Sam now plays for Brown University, where he is a sophomore. The elder Feldman hasn’t had a chance to play in the father-son tournament with his son since Sam was 10, as there have always been national singles tournaments overlapping each other in the years since.
Although the pair made it to the semifinals of the back-draw bracket, where competitors are moved if they lose their first matches, Feldman will not play on Wednesday as he said he wants to get in the right mindset for surgery. He should not eat or drink anything before going under general anesthesia, which is not conducive to playing tennis.
The Feldmans almost didn’t get to play in the semi-finals.
One of their opponents had sunstroke. But after learning about the unusual circumstances of the Feldmans, their opponents, old family friends, Howard Schwartz, 56, and his son, David, 19.
Marie Collyer, a tournament referee, helped set up a special competition on the courts where the club players usually play. The match would just be for fun, as Feldman was planning to lose, as his surgery would prevent him from going further than Tuesday.
The semi-final was also special because of the pairing.
The Feldmans competed against Howard Schwartz, 56, and Zach Schwartz, 19. Zach and Sam grew up playing against each other.
It’s kismet, Echelman said.
Kate Selig can be reached at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/07/12/metro/hes-having-surgery-brain-cancer-wednesday-first-match-father-son-tennis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xis COVID authoritarianism meets vaccine mandates red line July 13, 2022
- Putin will meet his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Tehran on July 19 on his second trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine. July 13, 2022
- The United States sends a destroyer near the Paracel Islands angering China | South China Sea News July 13, 2022
- Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand at Malaika Arora’s bare bowls July 13, 2022
- Five Retail Technology Questions About Swapis Pete Howroyd — Retail Technology Innovation Hub July 13, 2022