Anaheim Ducks Name Roy Sommer San Diego Gulls Head Coach





The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Roy Sommer as head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development partner in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, Sommer becomes the fourth head coach in Gulls AHL history. “Roy brings invaluable experience behind the bench as the winningest coach in AHL history,” said Ducks Assistant General Manager and Gulls General Manager. Rob DiMaio† “His strong track record of developing players ready to play in the NHL will help us continue a winning culture in San Diego for the league’s best fans.” Sommer, 65, is the AHL’s all-time leader in wins (808) and games coached (1,736), having spent the last 26 consecutive seasons as a coach in the San Jose Sharks organization. Sommer collected an 808-721-107 record with San Jose’s major affiliates in Kentucky (1998-01), Cleveland (2001-06), Worcester (2006-15), and San Jose (2015-22). He helped the Barracuda to five Calder Cup Playoff appearances in seven seasons after founding the AHL Pacific Division in 2015. Throughout his coaching career, Sommer has helped develop more than 150 players from the AHL to the NHL, including Joe Pavelski, Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Timo Meier, Dan Boyle, Mikka Kiprusoff, Evgeni Nabokov and Jonathan Cheechoo. Sommer was named AHL Coach of the Year (AR Pieri Memorial Award) in 2016-17 after leading the Barracuda to a record 43-16-9 and a final appearance in the Western Conference. As head coach in the ECHL, Sommer compiled a record of 176-124-34 in five seasons. He led the Richmond Renegades of the ECHL to a Kelly Cup Championship in 1995 and was named ECHL Coach of the Year (John Brophy Award) in 1995-96 after taking the club to the highest record (46-11-13) and a competition record 105 points. Sommer was part of the 2019-20 NHL season as an assistant coach for the Sharks, before rejoining the Barracuda as head coach before 2020-21. He was also an assistant coach with the Sharks from 1996-98. A native of Oakland, California, Sommer was selected by Toronto in the sixth round (101st overall) of the 1977 NHL Draft. He appeared in 741 professional games in the NHL, AHL, International Hockey League, Central Hockey League, and West Coast Hockey League. He scored a goal in his NHL debut with Edmonton teaming up with Wayne Gretzky in 1981. Sommer won a Calder Cup championship with the Maine Mariners in 1984 and helped lead Muskegon to an IHL Turner Cup championship in 1985-86. He also represented Team USA at the 1976-77 World Junior Championships.

