Men’s Basketball vs GCU in Phoenix





PHOENIX Reigning men’s regular-season basketball champion North Texas Mean Green will travel to Phoenix on December 10 to take on Grand Canyon University at the Footprint Center, home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, as part of the the 2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic announced the event Tuesday. The matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools that have both made it to the 2021 NCAA tournament. “We are excited to play in the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic in December,” said UNT’s head coach. Grant McCasland “It is a great showcase for college basketball. We are honored to be a part of it and share the field with these exceptional programs. It will be a great experience and opportunity for our team and our fans to play North Texas in an NBA arena on the national stage.” On the same day, San Diego State will take on Saint Mary’s College at the Footprint Center, also as part of the Jerry Colangelo Classic. This will be the fourth annual Jerry Colangelo Classic. It’s an event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events, which continues to grow in an effort to celebrate the game beyond the museum walls. UNT will also play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Classic on December 17. The Mean Green takes on UMass at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. North Texas has won a conference championship in three consecutive seasons. They come off a program record of 25 season wins. They won the 2022 Conference USA West Division regular season title and held the best overall league record at 16-2. The 16 league wins were a program record and they won a program record 15 games in a row during the season. They possessed the No. 1 scoring defense in the country, with just 55.7 points per game. They reached their first-ever National Invitation Tournament and advanced to the second round after a 67-63 overtime win over Texas. UNT returns starters Rubin Jones and Abu Ousmane as well as Conference USA Six Manof the Year Tylor Perry who led the team in scoring (13.5/game). North Texas has added four newcomers to the mix for this upcoming season. Tickets for the Jerry Colangelo Classic 2022 will go on sale on July 25 and go on sale on July 26. Tickets are available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Footprint Center Box Office. Game times and details of television broadcasts will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit hoophall.com.

