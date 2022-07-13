Sports
From Controversy to Harmony: Ambitious, $11.4 Million Tennis Center Expansion and Trailhead Draws Praise
Not much more than a year ago, a proposed $5.7 million expansion and rebranding of the Palm Coast tennis center as a regional racket club was a bolt from the blue and divided votes in the Palm Coast City Council. Today, a revised and largely expanded $11.35 million plan to recreate the grounds with a luxurious community center, solar-powered pickle balls, a dog park, and a trailhead as rural as it will be ritzy, drew almost nothing but praise and no detectable resistance of four councillors.
“That’s why so many people want to be here, because we’re providing these quality amenities to the community,” Councilor John Fanelli said.
The Lehigh Trailhead Project would recreate the land on the east side of Belle Terre Parkway, north of the tennis center (under the power lines, near Fire Station 25). It would have a community garden, including 18 garden plots and a compost bin, a 1.3-acre dog park, a restroom, two shaded pavilions and an exercise trail. The Lehigh Trail borders the northern edge. There would be 72 parking spaces.
The trailhead project will cost $2.52 million, with a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for $1.6 million, park impact costs rising $651,000, and the State Road 100 Community Redevelopment Agency or Town center zone, which has its own tax revenue, rose $289,000.
That’s just a start. The $11.35 million recreation facility project is the main course. There will be a community building, including administrative offices, toilets and changing rooms, a kitchen and dining room, two multipurpose rooms, a lobby and patios, plus six covered pickle fields that may be lit by a solar array, and six lit the more fossilized way.
The recreation facility will attract occupiers among existing residents, and 1,000 new homes are expected to be built in the city center alone, said Carl Cote, the city’s technical director.
Park impact fees would cover $7.1 million from the project, the State Road 100 CRA would raise $3.5 million. The city is eligible for a $739,000 Tourist Development grant — the grant that made headlines recently when revelations emerged that Flagler Beach had failed to apply for it. The TDC will make its recommendation on that grant next week, and the County Commission will confirm the decision in August.
Previously, the city drew at least partially from the general fund, which is supported by property taxes. “Because of the increase in development and the influx of park impact fees, we were able to fund this without using any of the general fund dollars,” Cote said, assuming the TDC grant makes it all the way. “We are the only applicants for the TDC scholarship, right?” Mayor David Alfin said. “That would give us 99 percent certainty we’d get it, right?” Actually, it is still in the hands of the TDC and then in the hands of the commission to decide whether to award the full amount or a smaller amount.
The project is spread over three financial years. The contracts were due to be awarded in July, with the bulk of construction to take place in 2022 and to be completed by December 2023. The council will have to approve a series of contracts to various contractors and companies that will cover all costs. There appears to be no opposition, not even from Ed Danko, the councilor who gave voice to the opposition to the 2021 expansion.
“And this is a scaled-down version of what we were originally talking about,” Danko asked.
“Not quite,” Alfin said. “Not only has it scaled down, but it’s now flex space, so now it’s a community center, giving the public the opportunity to — it relieves the pressure on our community center, which is now overbooked.”
“Reduced” is a lot: “shift” is more accurate. Gone, at least for now, is talk of a combined 42 tennis and pickle ball courts, perhaps because the city is realizing that tennis is nowhere near the thriving sport it once was. Gone is the talk of a huge stadium center court. There’s also no more talk of the Reilly Opelka Racquet Center, after the often Palm Coast-based tennis pro who made a name for himself as a top American player, but still struggles to break through the sport’s elite. (His parents live in Grand Haven.) The city’s TDC filing was ambiguous about the name. The city now refers to the future 63-acre complex as the Southern Recreation Facility
Danko also posed a question that the city dodged in 2021: “We will have to hire additional employees to staff this facility, is that right?” he asked. “Do we have some sort of business plan or model or something?”
“I know that by offering some of the program spaces here, they’re probably going to have a few extra employees, it won’t be until fiscal year 2023,” Cote said.
However, the proposed cost price will not be reduced: on the contrary. When the tennis center expansion was proposed last year, it would begin with a $5.7 million plan focused on new pickle ball and tennis courts, including the stadium field, restrooms, lobby and reception area, pro shop, locker room facilities. The current plan is immediately more ambitious and costly.
“All I want to know is can we break through this?” asked Danko. The answer was not an immediate yes, but that the city would strive for what remains a vague goal: city parks make no money, nor do they ‘break-even’ in the classic sense of the word, when it comes to facilities. But they are undoubtedly supported by the city’s tax base, and especially by the property tax, which is how workers are paid. So to claim that the expansion will not call on the general fund is only true in reference to fixed, capital costs – non-recurring, annual operating costs. However, the merging of numbers persisted.
The addition of a dog park in the new plan may have been a nod to the alderman, who takes his dog to the dog park in Holland Park several times a week. Danko was concerned about having one dog park that caters to all dogs, big and small. But the acreage and use of the area by Florida Power and Light, which fend off certain fencing, makes splitting the park problematic, Cote said. The discussion now is to open a small dog park further south on Belle Terre or to have different hours for different sized dogs in the main park.
“Two things that are fantastic: the migration away from using general fund dollars and I also encourage the exploration of the solar possibilities,” said Councilman Nick Klufas.
“The shades for the additional pickleball courts make the pickleball courts usable not only during the heat, but certainly summer programming that can take place in these facilities,” said Klufas, the council’s most climate-conscious member. “It is very important to keep children out of the sun and just in general as it is now outside during the afternoon without any form of shade. It’s really brutal there. And that makes the space usable almost around the clock.”
The city had two options for a solar panel: one option was a partial array, which cost $275,000, the other that covered the entire roof of the pickle balls, for $528,000, saving the city more than $200,000 over 25 years, or $19,300 per year. The cells begin to lose efficiency after 25 years. “It’s a cost-benefit option to do this option,” Cote said. But for now, there are no federal grants available. It was not clear during Tuesday’s meeting which solar option the municipality will choose. The facility will also provide a charging point for electric cars.
Only four of the five council members heard the recreation center presentation because Eddie Branquinho had run away earlier in the meeting.
recreation center projects
Sources
2/ https://flaglerlive.com/178490/southern-rec-center/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xis COVID authoritarianism meets vaccine mandates red line July 13, 2022
- Putin will meet his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Tehran on July 19 on his second trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine. July 13, 2022
- The United States sends a destroyer near the Paracel Islands angering China | South China Sea News July 13, 2022
- Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand at Malaika Arora’s bare bowls July 13, 2022
- Five Retail Technology Questions About Swapis Pete Howroyd — Retail Technology Innovation Hub July 13, 2022