From Controversy to Harmony: Ambitious, $11.4 Million Tennis Center Expansion and Trailhead Draws Praise

Not much more than a year ago, a proposed $5.7 million expansion and rebranding of the Palm Coast tennis center as a regional racket club was a bolt from the blue and divided votes in the Palm Coast City Council. Today, a revised and largely expanded $11.35 million plan to recreate the grounds with a luxurious community center, solar-powered pickle balls, a dog park, and a trailhead as rural as it will be ritzy, drew almost nothing but praise and no detectable resistance of four councillors.

“That’s why so many people want to be here, because we’re providing these quality amenities to the community,” Councilor John Fanelli said.

The Lehigh Trailhead Project would recreate the land on the east side of Belle Terre Parkway, north of the tennis center (under the power lines, near Fire Station 25). It would have a community garden, including 18 garden plots and a compost bin, a 1.3-acre dog park, a restroom, two shaded pavilions and an exercise trail. The Lehigh Trail borders the northern edge. There would be 72 parking spaces.

The trailhead project will cost $2.52 million, with a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation for $1.6 million, park impact costs rising $651,000, and the State Road 100 Community Redevelopment Agency or Town center zone, which has its own tax revenue, rose $289,000.

That’s just a start. The $11.35 million recreation facility project is the main course. There will be a community building, including administrative offices, toilets and changing rooms, a kitchen and dining room, two multipurpose rooms, a lobby and patios, plus six covered pickle fields that may be lit by a solar array, and six lit the more fossilized way.

The recreation facility will attract occupiers among existing residents, and 1,000 new homes are expected to be built in the city center alone, said Carl Cote, the city’s technical director.

Park impact fees would cover $7.1 million from the project, the State Road 100 CRA would raise $3.5 million. The city is eligible for a $739,000 Tourist Development grant — the grant that made headlines recently when revelations emerged that Flagler Beach had failed to apply for it. The TDC will make its recommendation on that grant next week, and the County Commission will confirm the decision in August.

Previously, the city drew at least partially from the general fund, which is supported by property taxes. “Because of the increase in development and the influx of park impact fees, we were able to fund this without using any of the general fund dollars,” Cote said, assuming the TDC grant makes it all the way. “We are the only applicants for the TDC scholarship, right?” Mayor David Alfin said. “That would give us 99 percent certainty we’d get it, right?” Actually, it is still in the hands of the TDC and then in the hands of the commission to decide whether to award the full amount or a smaller amount.

The project is spread over three financial years. The contracts were due to be awarded in July, with the bulk of construction to take place in 2022 and to be completed by December 2023. The council will have to approve a series of contracts to various contractors and companies that will cover all costs. There appears to be no opposition, not even from Ed Danko, the councilor who gave voice to the opposition to the 2021 expansion.

“And this is a scaled-down version of what we were originally talking about,” Danko asked.

“Not quite,” Alfin said. “Not only has it scaled down, but it’s now flex space, so now it’s a community center, giving the public the opportunity to — it relieves the pressure on our community center, which is now overbooked.”

“Reduced” is a lot: “shift” is more accurate. Gone, at least for now, is talk of a combined 42 tennis and pickle ball courts, perhaps because the city is realizing that tennis is nowhere near the thriving sport it once was. Gone is the talk of a huge stadium center court. There’s also no more talk of the Reilly Opelka Racquet Center, after the often Palm Coast-based tennis pro who made a name for himself as a top American player, but still struggles to break through the sport’s elite. (His parents live in Grand Haven.) The city’s TDC filing was ambiguous about the name. The city now refers to the future 63-acre complex as the Southern Recreation Facility

Danko also posed a question that the city dodged in 2021: “We will have to hire additional employees to staff this facility, is that right?” he asked. “Do we have some sort of business plan or model or something?”

“I know that by offering some of the program spaces here, they’re probably going to have a few extra employees, it won’t be until fiscal year 2023,” Cote said.

However, the proposed cost price will not be reduced: on the contrary. When the tennis center expansion was proposed last year, it would begin with a $5.7 million plan focused on new pickle ball and tennis courts, including the stadium field, restrooms, lobby and reception area, pro shop, locker room facilities. The current plan is immediately more ambitious and costly.

“All I want to know is can we break through this?” asked Danko. The answer was not an immediate yes, but that the city would strive for what remains a vague goal: city parks make no money, nor do they ‘break-even’ in the classic sense of the word, when it comes to facilities. But they are undoubtedly supported by the city’s tax base, and especially by the property tax, which is how workers are paid. So to claim that the expansion will not call on the general fund is only true in reference to fixed, capital costs – non-recurring, annual operating costs. However, the merging of numbers persisted.

The addition of a dog park in the new plan may have been a nod to the alderman, who takes his dog to the dog park in Holland Park several times a week. Danko was concerned about having one dog park that caters to all dogs, big and small. But the acreage and use of the area by Florida Power and Light, which fend off certain fencing, makes splitting the park problematic, Cote said. The discussion now is to open a small dog park further south on Belle Terre or to have different hours for different sized dogs in the main park.

“Two things that are fantastic: the migration away from using general fund dollars and I also encourage the exploration of the solar possibilities,” said Councilman Nick Klufas.

“The shades for the additional pickleball courts make the pickleball courts usable not only during the heat, but certainly summer programming that can take place in these facilities,” said Klufas, the council’s most climate-conscious member. “It is very important to keep children out of the sun and just in general as it is now outside during the afternoon without any form of shade. It’s really brutal there. And that makes the space usable almost around the clock.”

The city had two options for a solar panel: one option was a partial array, which cost $275,000, the other that covered the entire roof of the pickle balls, for $528,000, saving the city more than $200,000 over 25 years, or $19,300 per year. The cells begin to lose efficiency after 25 years. “It’s a cost-benefit option to do this option,” Cote said. But for now, there are no federal grants available. It was not clear during Tuesday’s meeting which solar option the municipality will choose. The facility will also provide a charging point for electric cars.

Only four of the five council members heard the recreation center presentation because Eddie Branquinho had run away earlier in the meeting.

