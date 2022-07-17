NASCAR DFS, 2022 Ambetter 301 in New Hampshire: Best FanDuel, DraftKings Daily Fantasy Picks, Drafting Advice

Last week, Chase Elliott became the first driver to win three NASCAR races this season, but he still has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants to be the first driver to win consecutive starts on Sunday in the 2022 Ambetter 301. Last year at NASCAR in New Hampshire started Elliott third on the grid and remained in the top 10 for the first two stages of the race, but eventually finished 18th. Can he capitalize on his momentum from the past few weeks and get a better result to lead the NASCAR DFS lineups? Which NASCAR DFS Strategy Can Lead You to Victory?

Ryan Blaney could be another top option in the NASCAR DFS driver pool on Sunday after finishing fifth last weekend and fifth in last year’s NASCAR race in New Hampshire. Before making your NASCAR DFS Sunday picks, make sure that:check out the optimal NASCAR at New Hampshire DFS strategy and lineup advice from Mike McClure of SportsLine.

McClure has won nearly $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy professional, and his NASCAR DFS driver pool, projections and advice can help you land a big win.

Last week, McClure highlighted Bubba Wallace in his picks for the Quaker State 400 at sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, who finished 14th after starting 32nd in the field. Before that, all three of his highlighted picks finished in the Top 10 of the Kwik Trip 250. His model, which simulates 10,000 times each race, declared seven outright winners last season. Anyone who has followed their picks has seen huge returns.

Anyone who has followed their picks has seen huge returns. Now he has turned his attention to Sunday’s 2022 NASCAR at the New Hampshire race. He is alone share his picks and NASCAR DFS driver pool here.

Top 2022 Ambitter 301 NASCAR DFS Picks

For NASCAR in New Hampshire, we can tell you that McClure is high on Denny Hamlin ($10,600 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel). In addition to his victories at Richmond and Charlotte, he has three top-five and four top-10 finishes this year.

Hamlin has the seventh highest quality passes this season with 1,144 and the fifth highest positive pass differential with 201. His aggressiveness on the tracks has served him well and he has the eighth fastest laps of all drivers with 186. Although Hamlin didn’t have it strong results this season on miles of intermediate tracks, in four such races last year he had two top three and two top 10 shows.

Another part of McClure’s NASCAR DFS strategy includes the roster of Martin Truex Jr. ($10,400 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel). Truex Jr. finished 11th in the Quaker State 400 last week, and while he’s still looking for his first win this season, he’s racked up two places in the top five and seven in the top 10 this year. Truex Jr. will be looking for a better result than last season’s 12th place, having started second last July.

This season, Truex Jr. still looking for his first win after winning four races last year. Still, he is sixth in the Cup Series points standings and was competitive with a mid-race average of 12.5. Truex Jr. has the third highest quality of all drivers this season with 1,213 and has led the seventh round this season with 281.Get more NASCAR DFS advice here.

How to set up 2022 NASCAR in New Hampshire DFS lineups?

McClure also targets an undervalued driver that returns a lot of value. He’s in a prime position to make a run at the checkered flag and comes at a price that won’t break the bank. You can see here who it is, and any other choice.

So what are the best NASCAR DFS picks for Sunday’s 2022 Ambitter 301? And which value driver is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure’s complete driver pool for DraftKings and FanDueland collect a lot of money on NASCAR DFS.