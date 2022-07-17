A family affair? 2 Rutgers Football Goals In The State To Announce Their College Picks This Week

Greg Schiano and his football staff are hoping for some good news this week as two of their top goalscorers will be announcing their college intentions. Both are from the Garden State and have the chance to stay home and add reinforcements to New Jersey’s only Power Five program, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The staff will be back at the Hale Center on July 25, have Big Ten Media Day on July 27, and recruits will be on campus in two Mondays as the dead period ends on July 24.

While coaches are not allowed to have personal contact with recruits until then, coaches can still call and text potential clients to show them how much they mean to Rutgers.

But will it be enough?

Irvington (NY) 3 star WR Famah Toure: This one should are coming to Rutgers and Illinois, the two schools Toure has officially attended, and he will announce his choice on July 22. Rutgers’ family ties have the Scarlet Knights at the forefront of his options as the day approaches.

Famah was accompanied by his parents, brothers and a cousin, and was received by veteran Rutgers WR Shameen Jones during his official visit. Illinois made a strong impression during his visit there, but after his Rutgers trek, Famah said, Rutgers could be home.

I like the way Rutgers recruits me, said Famah, who is primarily handled by coach Damiere Shaw and defensive coach Marquise Watson (they will begin their first stints as assistants on the field this fall). They are like family. My brother tells me about the locker room and that they are all brothers. They treat each other like a family all the time.

His older brother, Mohamed, a junior edge at Rutgers, could also play a part in Famah’s pick.

Mo always says Not only would I come to you your freshman year, but you’ll love it here because the coaches will take care of you, especially since you’re my little brother, Famah said, imitating his older brother.

Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, New Jersey) 3-star THE Ted Gregoire: A 6-6, 260-pound versatile athlete with elite tools, Gregoire will announce his college intentions on his birthday, July 23, with Rutgers well positioned. However, Vanderbilt offered on July 6, which could change things.

But the fact that he will announce before the dead period ends seems to do Rutgers good. Hosted by sophomore defensive lineman CamRon Stewart during his official visit, Gregoire highlighted the beach and playing volleyball as some of the perks of his local trip, which he took flanked by his parents and sisters.

Gregoire also bonded with freshman offensive lineman Taj White, who also played at Hudson Catholic in Jersey City, and has a cousin who is a graduate of Piscataway-based school.

One thing is clear: Rutgers is well positioned with both prospects and the family ties will have played a part in adding them to the roster if they choose Rutgers.

The Rutgers 2023 class encompasses 15 prospects and is ranked 39th nationally by 247Sports, while ranked 44th nationally by Rivals.com.

MORE FROM TODDERICK HUNT

Recruiting black soccer players at Rutgers during America’s polarizing struggle for social change

Cameroon to Canada to Rutgers: LB Dariel Djabome took an unlikely route to Piscataway, but now he’s home

Meet the 2021 NJ.com All-College Football team, featuring top players from around the country coming from New Jersey

Presentation of the NJ.com Top 50, January 2022, a list of the best New Jersey high school recruits (regardless of rank)

Thank you for trusting us to deliver the journalism you can rely on. Then consider supporting us with a subscription.

Todderick Hunt can be reached at: [email protected].