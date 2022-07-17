Tennis: Maria Sharapova becomes a mother for the first time





fformer Russian tennis champion Maria Sharapova has revealed that she has given birth to a baby boy. The former world number one in the WTA ranking posted on Instagram that she had a son with Alexander Gilkes earlier this month and named him Theodore. During her pregnancy she had posted pictures of herself pregnant with Theodore. The Russian described the birth of her offspring as the “most beautiful and challenging gift” she could wish for her family. She took to Instagram to express how happy she is for the father of her baby and the newborn. The relationship between the British businessman Gilkes and Sharapova started in 2018 and two years later, the Russian officially retired from tennis. A few days later, she announced that she was going to marry her current husband. According to Sharapova: “I said ‘yes’ from the day we met. This was our little secret.” Eleven years ago, Sharapova almost walked down the aisle with former Slovenian basketball player Sasha Vujavic. Shortly after, she had a relationship with a Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. But now she has found the love of her life. She is one of 10 women, and the only Russian, to have achieved the Grand Slam career. She is also an Olympic medalist, winning silver in the women’s singles at the 2012 London Olympics. She won a total of 36 titles, including the year-end championships on her debut in 2004. She also won three doubles titles. Although she played in the WTA under the Russian flag, she has lived in the United States since 1994 and is a permanent resident.

