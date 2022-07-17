The table tennis queen of Hyderabad ruled India and Pakistan

Around the time of India’s independence, there was a teenage prodigy from Hyderabad with an extraordinary talent for table tennis and she stunned the experts in India and Europe. Her name was Sayeeda Sultana and later she obtained the unique award of becoming the national champion of two different countries namely India and Pakistan. From 1949 to 1954 she was National Champion of India. Her family then moved to Pakistan where she also became national champion from 1956 to 1958.

She was born on September 14, 1936 in a family with seven children. She was the first girl after six boys, so she got special attention from the day she was born. Her father Mohammed Ahmed Ali enrolled her in Mahboobia Girls High School and she proved to be a brilliant student in both studies and games. But her excellence in table tennis started in 1947 when one of her older brothers named Hamid Ali bought a table tennis table. After watching her brothers play the game, she decided to try it for herself and it was immediately clear that she was better than anything else, even though she was so young. Incidentally, one of her brothers, Altaf, later became the boys’ national champion, while another brother, Muzaffar, was her head coach.

Within two years, she was a master of the game, beating anyone who played against her. A family friend advised her to participate in the Hyderabad State Championship. Initially, her mother was against the idea of ​​her playing in front of the public, but her brothers persuaded their mother to agree. She competed and became champion. That was the turning point in her life.

In December 1949, the All India Table Tennis Championship was held in Hyderabad and she won the title even though she was still a 13-year-old schoolgirl. The little girl, with her hair tied in two braids, played with speed and excellent timing that was unparalleled. Her older rivals, all experienced women, couldn’t counter her sharp attacks or break her good defenses. That win made her the darling of the fans and her photo has graced the pages of all the leading newspapers.

In 1950 she won an international competition in Sri Lanka and was then selected to represent India in another international competition in Vienna (Austria) in 1951. There she stunned the world by forcing Romanian world champion Angelica Rozeanu to drop a match . Something that rarely happened, because the six-time world champion Rozeanu would be unbeatable. For a salwar-kameez-clad Indian teenager it was an unprecedented feat to take away a match from the world champion. Although Rozeanu won the competition, the experts hailed Sultana as the find of the year.

The international media had a field day. For a few days, the city of Hyderabad, its Mahboobia GHS school, its relatives and Sultana herself became the talk of the world. Amazingly, among the luggage she carried were her favorite dolls that she always played with and considered her happy companions. The media called her the ‘Cinderella Girl from India’.

Great Britain’s men’s world champion Johnny Leach said he wouldn’t be surprised if Sultana soon becomes the world’s best player. Richard Bergman from Austria, world champion in singles and doubles, believed that the top four women’s players at the time were Rozeanu, Gizella Farkas from Hungary, Gertrude Pritzi from Austria and Sayeed Sultana from India. Victor Barna, a legendary name in table tennis, said: In Miss Sultana, India has a girl with world championship potential. I played against her several times during my two visits to India, so I know her abilities.”

When the prestigious Corbillon Cup Championship was held in Bombay (now Mumbai), the Japanese team stunned all European rivals to emerge victorious. The only other Asian to put on an impressive show was Sultana of Hyderabad. If her teammates had matched her skills, India would have put on a better show, but the other players were not up to her standard.

At the next Corbillon Cup, Hungary was the winner, but again Sultana was the most outstanding player from Asia.

That was the stage where a proposal was submitted to the Indian government to send her abroad for further training, but several factors prevented her from doing so. Things got even more complicated when her family moved to Pakistan. Both the governments of the newly independent India and Pakistan had little financial resources left for athletes. If she had been given more opportunity to train and play against the best ranked players in the world, she would undoubtedly have become world champion one day.

As it turned out, she also remained in charge in Pakistan. She won many trophies and many memorable triumphs before retiring from the game. Years later, she died just one day after her 69th birthday.