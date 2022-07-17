Petty GMS drivers Dillon, Jones drove in opposite directions

LOUDON, NH — What a week.

Silly Season saw a seismic shock on Tuesday, with Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick dropping by during a 23XI Racing video conference call to announce that he would become a full-time driver with the Toyota-backed organization from 2024.

With Reddick tied to RCR for 2023, taking his first Cup Series win just earlier this month and offering the organization its best shot at winning its first championship since Dale Earnhardt’s seventh title in 1994, the news came as a surprise. for probably everyone outside the small group of people who negotiated the 26-year-old’s future deal.

As if that wasn’t enough, as teams were just getting ready for the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Friday afternoon, Ty Dillon dropped a bomb on Twitter with a statement saying after just 19 races together that he and Petty GMS “mutually agreed to go our separate ways” by the end of 2022.

The two-car Petty GMS organization seemed on the rise and built a solid foundation with a few talented former prospects looking to re-establish themselves as Cup Series attendees. Dillon’s abrupt departure announcement was almost as surprising as Reddick’s.

“So many things have happened this week,” Dillon said. “Obviously I’m so focused on doing the best I can in the 42 this year, getting everything I can prove to people that I can win races in the Cup Series and that I’m one of the best 36 drivers in the series, which I know I am. But I’m a free agent, which is always exciting, you know, and it’s just a bridge to the next opportunity that I look forward to taking advantage of, and I’m going to have fun with it. You know, this week has been hard to deal with all the leaving news, but from now on I can focus on what’s to come. And also if I leave it all on the line, knowing I’m not coming back, in a way it’s kind of liberating to just go and give it all I’ve got every weekend. And you know, I think it will only be the best for me, and I wish them the best in the future.”

Dillon chose not to disclose details of the split, saying “that’s probably a question for (Petty GMS)”, and Jones also said he’s not fully aware “I don’t know all the insides of it. It’s obviously there’s probably some business stuff,” but hang on. Maybe there’s no bitterness. Perhaps a different scenario presented itself, abruptly and unexpectedly, for Dillon’s future.

Reddick’s move means car No. 8 will be available before 2024 if RCR keeps two cars. The team’s other car is driven by Austin Dillon, Ty’s brother. The team is, of course, owned by Childress Ty and Austin’s grandfather. It almost feelsat perfect of a scenario of just lining up Ty to replace Reddick in a year and a half, perhaps throwing him back in an Xfinity car with the team to bridge the gap year. But it’s a possibility that the 30-year-old Welcome, North Carolina native certainly enjoyed himself.

“Obviously I’ve always wanted to race for my grandfather since I started racing,” said Dillon, currently 27th in points. “So that’s definitely something I’m going to look into. But you know, there are still a lot of things to do throughout the year. And there’s a lot going on with that situation. But I am available. I am available to everyone. So we’ll see what happens.”

To some extent, it has always felt inevitable that Childress would eventually put Cup cars into service for his grandsons, but so far it hasn’t happened that way for a variety of reasons. This could open the door to making it a reality, and if it did, Dillon would have had one of the most turbulent, tortuous paths to a competitive Premier series in recent memory.

Austin’s trajectory has been extremely easy, starting his full-time NASCAR career with RCR in 2010 in the Camping World Truck Series, winning the title the following year and doing a similar two-year stint in the Xfinity Series with another title in 2013 before retiring. stepped into Earnhardt’s former No. 3 in 2014, where he has been ever since. Ty was essentially on the same path with two seasons in Trucks and three at Xfinity level before starting full-time in Cup in 2017 at Germain Racing where he was until 2020 before the team closed its doors. After Ryan Newman left the team in 2018, there was speculation that Ty would replace him, but Ty chose to stay with Germain and the car that was then the number 31 Chevrolet went instead to Daniel Hemric, who eventually gave him the title. the following year to Reddick.

Ty Dillon’s last two years then saw a handful of barren starts with Cup startup Gaunt Brothers Racing, 12 Xfinity starts split between four different teams with only three top 10s and now an early end to what looked like a good long time from the outside. term home for him with “The King” and Maury Gallagher’s surgery.

“It’s certainly not easy (to keep my determination), but I think as you grow and you mature, situations happen in your life,” Dillon told NASCAR.com. “Ultimately you have your family and the people who matter most and they believe in you. And if you don’t believe in yourself to begin with, you’ll never give yourself the full chance. So I’ll never give up on myself and know I can do it. I proved to myself that I can do it. Just a matter of situations coming together. And I think one thing about it, and it’s our family motto with my wife and kids, is that we’re Dillons and we don’t stop, so I can’t show them that in my life ends. And I can use whatever happens in my life, whatever comes and goes, as an example for them to live on in the future.”

As Dillon’s prospects are murky at best at this point, Jones hinted on Saturday that he could announce a long-specified extension from Petty GMS in the near future. The Byron, Michigan native further negotiated his deal with Gallagher via FaceTime earlier this week while in the “Great Lakes State” for his grandfather’s 90th birthday, saying the paperwork comes down to just “pretty minor details here.” the end of the day” and is “at least for the next year, and hopefully in the future.”

Jones seems to be comfortable with Petty GMS as he currently has the opportunity to talk to other teams, but says he isn’t really interested in that and would rather have everything sorted out with his extension. The feeling should be mutual as the Chevy organization is seeking its feedback on who its future teammate will be, even though that decision is still a long way off.

“Not me, right now (who will be in 42),” Jones said. “You know, of course those conversations go on a bit. And you know, while we’ve made this decision, you know, I get the question who I think (it should be kinda good), what I appreciate, you know, that they trust me to try and go somebody choosing, that’s still up to them at the end of the day. But of course there are a few names that, you know, probably deserve a shot in the Cup Series. I don’t think it will be a man (at the moment) in the Cup Series.”

As for the future for Dillon, he still has plans to finish the season with Petty GMS. But meanwhile, he said “talks have begun” with other teams. There is no doubt that he still believes in himself and his abilities, it is now just a matter of whether there is a team that wants to beat him.

“I still have a good part of the year to go, we still have about 17 races to go to show what I can do,” he said. “And a lot of things are going to happen with other seats and other rides and the sport in general. So like I said, I’m a free agent, and I can talk to anyone and I’m available. So we’ll see how that plays out.

“I will never give up on my dream. And that’s winning Cup races and championships, and I’m going to do everything I can to get myself in that position with a team that really believes in me and wants to give me a good chance.”