Watch: Zimbabwe’s Unique Bat-Tapping Celebration After T20 WC Qualifying | Cricket
Zimbabwe defeated Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals of Global Qualifier B, becoming one of two teams from that division to qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, alongside the Netherlands. Returning to the highest podium of international cricket after several years in the wilderness, it was a big moment for the Zimbabweans, and a video shared by their social contacts shows them celebrating in style. Watch: Ravindra Jadeja grabs a firecracker; Hardik Pandya bowls England with short ball trick in 3rd ODI
In the video, the Zimbabwean players take their batons and tap the floor of their dressing room together, creating a rhythm and slowly adding their voices to it, before reaching a crescendo. It was a chilling moment that shows how much this qualification meant to the team.
Zimbabwe has seen a recent downturn in their cricket caliber, largely due to administrative crimes and a series of crises that plagued the African nation in the 2010s. After Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe would have to struggle to keep their test status and not lose it as they did in 2006.
This was a big win for the team, placing them in one of four places decided through the Global Qualifiers system of matches. Ireland and Oman qualified through the A pool, while the Netherlands and Zimbabwe qualified through the B pool. The B-group matches are played in Zimbabwe.
Against a team from Papua New Guinea that has been taking care of itself in recent years, Zimbabwe came to 199-5 with strong contributions from all their batters at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In response, PNG went strong with talisman Tony Ura at 66(35), but his wicket over in the 14th meant Zimbabwe could seal out a 27-run victory.
In the other semifinal, the Netherlands defeated the US, looking for a first appearance at an ICC tournament, by 7 wickets. They are currently playing one last game which will affect the placings, but both will be content with qualifying for the main event in Australia later this year.
