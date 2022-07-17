New platform tennis center brings ‘paddle’ to the center





CLEVELAND Sean Richardson is one of the founders of Flats Platform Tennis Center. What you need to know The Flats Platform Tennis Center will open in December 2021

Sean Richardson is one of the founders of the center

He said there was no place to play platform tennis in downtown or on the west side of Cleveland “It’s called platform tennis because we play on a platform. We are four feet off the ground on a…[n] aluminum deck,” Richardson said. “There is a heating element under the lanes that provides heat and fans to blow the heat around to melt precipitation, usually snow.” Richardson said he wants people to know that this sport is different from regular tennis. “The difference in this game is you can play it off the screen, which is behind me is chicken wire, 12 feet high. So it extends the point. In tennis, when the ball goes past you, the point is over. And this game, if it goes past you, you get a second chance to play it, to play it off the wire,” Richardson said. Richardson said the founders wanted to introduce platform tennis to downtown Cleveland. “There’s no paddle in Cleveland from Shaker Square to the west and that’s two-thirds of the city. So downtown, on the west side, didn’t have a paddle,” Richardson said. He said the center makes the sport more accessible. “Right now you have to be a member of a country club or a tennis club to play. And this is a more public facility like a YMCA model,” Richardson said. He said his goal is to do some outreach work. “So one of the reasons we built this is to work with underprivileged youth. So think from [marginalized] neighborhoods, we’re going to bring kids in after school, and we’re going to spend time on the courts,” Richardson said. He invites those interested in learning the game to visit their facility. “Obviously this is a great, fun way to spend time outdoors in Cleveland. Now it’s a perfect evening at 75 [degrees], I would say. But we are all locked up in the winter too. That’s how I first started playing this,” Richardson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/oh/toledo/news/2022/07/06/platform-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos