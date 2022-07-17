16-year-old wins tennis title in Tamil Nadu in 3-hour epic match, with dramatic finish under spotlight

At six-all in the final set tiebreak of the women’s singles title decider at the Tamil Nadu State Championship on Saturday, the match was shifted to an adjacent court due to poor lighting.

This was the latest twist in an already tumultuous battle between top seed Sai Samhitha and unseeded teenager Lakshmi Prabha that started more than three hours ago at Court No.3 of the SDAT Stadium in Chennai.

Sai and Lakshmi had reached the top clash with straight-set wins in all rounds. However, 27-year-old Sai started as a favorite against her 16-year-old opponent.

The final started under cloudy conditions at 3.20 pm. Sai struggled with her first serves and went down 1-4 in no time. The sixth game of the opening set featured a long game, but in the end Lakshmi managed to hold on to the serve despite three double faults to give a 5-1 lead.

From here there was a sudden shift in momentum. Sai, with her flat one-handed backhands and slices, won 16 of the next 21 points, breaking the serve of her younger opponents twice, to 5-5.

Lakshmi regained her advantage by breaking Sais’ serve in the next game, but failed to serve out the set in the next game. The first set in the women’s final went into a tiebreak, with the weather changing from cloudy to slightly sunny, then a light drizzle and back to cloudy again.

Meanwhile, the men’s singles final at Court No. 4, despite starting half an hour later than the women’s final, almost finished when eventual champion Dhakshineswar Suresh led 6-0 and 3-0 against Guhan Rajan. The men’s singles final ended after it started at the same time as the women’s top match.

In the tiebreak of the first set, Sai, who came back from 1-3 and 2-5 behind, was one slice too many at 5-6. The ball went wide and Lakshmi won the set that lasted an hour and 15 minutes.

The teen held onto serve in the first game of the second set, but seemed to be gaining steam. Sai seized control and sealed the second set 6-1 in 45 minutes. In the decisive third set, the league-leader rushed to a 3-0 lead. At that point, it felt like the opening set had never happened.

As the light began to fade, Lakshmi, seemingly looking down and out, began to shine again.

At that point (0-3 behind in the third), I just wanted to stay at every point I played. I kept motivating myself, the 12th grade student at Campion Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Trichy said later.

Her retrieving skills and superior mobility on the field helped her bounce back to first narrow the deficit to 2-3 before opening a 5-4 lead. Each point won was followed by a Come on! to pump itself up.

However, serving twice for the championship at 5-4 and 6-5, Lakshmi played poor service games and committed two double errors. This allowed Sai to punish her soft second serve.

The final set went to the tiebreak. Unlike the first set, it was Sai who made the first move as she took a 3-0 lead. A frustrated Lakshmi, perhaps listening to her mother from the sidelines to watch it ‘point by point’, came twice from behind to tie the scores on three-all and five-all. The teen wasted a championship point at 6-5 and then it happened.

The lights went out and the organizers moved the match to Court No. 5, where the spotlight was already on.

The tiebreak resumed at six and Lakshmi had another chance to serve for the title at 7-6. This time, she didn’t let go as a 16-shot rally ended with Sai going for an Ons Jabeur-esque drop shot from the baseline, only to see the ball hit the net and end a three-hour epic adventure and 25 minutes. one of the longest women’s singles matches on Indian soil. According to Indian tennis insiders, a women’s singles match in Delhi in 2014 lasted 4 hours and 32 minutes.

Lakshmi, who will next compete at the junior Nationals in Chennai in August, has no role models in tennis as such, but “loves Rafael Nadal’s hard work, Novak Djokovic’s consistency and Roger Federer’s skills. “