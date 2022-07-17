LeBron James’ 42-Point Show Lights Up Drew League; Kyrie Irving doesn’t show up

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 42 points in a successful return to the Drew League, as he teamed up with DeMar DeRozan on Saturday to take a 104–102 win in LA’s famed pro-am basketball league.

Drew League commissioner Dino Smiley told ESPN he expected Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving to play in the game ahead of James and DeRozan’s, but it didn’t happen.

“We’ve got a few games left today and six tomorrow, so we’ll see,” Smiley said late Saturday afternoon.

Smiley said Irving played that Saturday “sounds like it would be a gamble, but I don’t know what happened.”

While the Saturday slate of the Drew League was being played near Compton, California, some 85 miles away in Thousand Oaks, a Los Angeles Lakers basketball skills camp participant Phil Handy’s Girls Basketball posted a video of Irving playing with the campers was working on her Instagram account.

Handy coached Irving for five seasons when they were both members of the Cleveland Cavaliers organization.

Saturday’s Drew League game marked the first public glimpse of 37-year-old James playing basketball in more than three months. He missed seven of the last eight games of the Lakers regular season in the spring due to a left ankle sprain and missed 26 games in 2021-22, which ended up being one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

“I’m 100 percent healthy,” James told ESPN during the first half of the action.

He finished with 42 points on 18-for-36 shooting (2-for-13 of 3), 16 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists. DeRozan, a Drew League staple who invited James to play on the team of Southern California Casper Ware and his Southern California counterpart, scored 30 points at 9-for-23 with 14 rebounds.

James and DeRozan’s team, called the MMV Cheaters, trailed team Black Pearl Elite by a whopping seven points in the fourth quarter before storming back.

DeRozan’s feed to James for a two-handed, rim-bending dunk with 1:22 remaining led MMV with six and appeared to be in control. But BPE followed with a three-pointer and a layup created by stealing an inbound pass, and James suddenly threatened to lose his first Drew League game in over a decade.

After a time out, MMV jumped the ball to James, who fouled with 4.5 seconds to go, sending him to the free-throw line with his team at 103–102.

He made the first. And then it got interesting.

“I walked up to LeBron at the end and said to him, ‘Hey, I need one’ [miss],'” Mike Nwabuzor of BPE, who plays professionally abroad, said afterwards. “And he even smoked the free throw. So that was probably the best moment. But the whole game was fun. Great match. It’s just great to share the court with him.”

James missed the second free throw, but BPE’s Ethan Alvano posted a potentially game-winning 3 on the buzzer that fell short, and James raised his fist in the win.

“I really thought we could have made it,” said Alvano, who recently signed a two-year contract to play in South Korea. “We’ve made some mistakes over time. But man, that’s a lifelong dream to play against, with, anything with LeBron James. Someone I grew up watching, someone I grew up adoring. So it was an honour, it was a blessing to share the court with him.”

It was James’ first appearance in the Drew League — which was founded in 1973 and has seen a decades-long pilgrimage of NBA players to the gymnasium of Charles Drew Junior High School — since the NBA lockout in 2011.

“When that first happened it was a surprise because Baron [Davis] brought him in to play, and I think he just came to watch, and then he got excited when he saw the crowd and the game and then he wanted a jersey,” Smiley said. “So that’s how it happened.”

Davis was one of about a dozen former or current NBA players in attendance on Saturday, a group that also included Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors; Montrezl Harrell of the Charlotte Hornets; and Kendrick Nunn and Talen Horton-Tucker of the Lakers.

With Irving’s absence, much of the intrigue of the day surrounding James and his former teammate had disappeared.

Irving recently raised his $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season with the Brooklyn Nets, and James is in the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, although he will be eligible for an extension with LA from next month .

Los Angeles has drawn Brooklyn into trade talks in recent weeks to try to acquire Irving in a deal that would send Russell Westbrook to the Nets, sources told ESPN. So far, those talks have not led to an agreement.

Instead, the focus was on the field, with James — four years into his Lakers term — enthralling the LA basketball scene.

“For him to be here and come to the center of the hood where ordinary people look up to him every day, he’s a superstar, so for him to come here and honor these people with his presence, I think it’s super dope,” Alvano said. “I’m glad he did and it’s great for the community.”

Smiley added: “It was just an epic, epic basketball afternoon.”