Thomas Cole quits football after attempting suicide





A college football player is stepping out of the game after attempting suicide earlier this year, he announced. Thomas Cole, an offensive lineman at UCLA, announced his decision on social media as he broke down his demons with sanity leading to his attempt to take his own life. I have not been to the Wasserman facility in the past six months. This is because I made an attempt to take my own life in early 2022, wrote Cole, who did not play last season. At first I regretted surviving my attempt, but thanks to the people at UCLA hospital, Paradigm residential treatment, and my therapist Meg, I have a much better outlook on my own future. UCLA lineman Thomas Cole quits football after revealing earlier this year that he attempted suicide. UCLA Thomas Cole UCLA After many months of careful thought, I have come to the conclusion that football is not good for my mental health, and that there is more to my life than football, he continued. Cole went on to acknowledge the impact of his former coaches and teammates and thank fellow O-linemen Benjamin Roy, Garrett DiGiorgio, Noah Puleali and Taka Mahe for bringing so much joy and laughter at a time of immense personal suffering. The San Luis Obispo, California, four-star prospect closed his statement by saying he would always advocate for UCLA and hoped his words could help others with similar issues. Thomas Cole Twitter/@ThomasCole_SLO Thomas Cole’s post on social media. Twitter/@ThomasCole_SLO I will forever cheer the Bruins on and wish the football program only success, he said. Thank you so much to everyone I’ve interacted with at UCLA from coaches to educators, educators and more! You have all made a big impact in my life. For all those who may be having a hard time, you are not alone and you are loved. It’s okay to ask for help. Thanks to my family for being so loving during this process of learning to live again. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or going through a mental health crisis and live in New York City, call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis advice. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go toSuicide PreventionLifeline.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/07/17/thomas-cole-retires-from-football-after-suicide-attempt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos