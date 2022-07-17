11 questions about the 2022 US Open

Where will the US Open take place?

The US Open will take place in New York City, in the borough of Queens, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The venue has 22 courts, including Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The exact location of the tournament is:

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

Flushing, NY 11368

What are the dates for the 2022 US Open?

The main draw of the tournament is scheduled from August 29 to September 11, 2022. The qualifying draw will begin on August 23.

What is the tournament schedule?

The official US Open day-to-day schedule for 2022 is available on the US Open website through this link.

How do I get tickets for the US Open?

You can find out more about US Open 2022 tickets at the tournaments official website. There are different types of packages available – from day passes to weekend passes and season passes.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting USOpen.org and Ticketmaster.

Who are the defending US Open champions?

Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu are the defending champions in the men and women respectively.

Medvedev won his first Grand Slam singles title at Flushing Meadows last year with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic.

Raducanu defeated fellow teen Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 to win her first title on the WTA Tour. The Briton, then number 150 in the world, made history by becoming the first qualifier, male or female, to win a Grand Slam title.

Here are all the champions of the US Open 2021:

Women’s singles: Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu Men’s singles: Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev Women’s doubles: Samantha Stosur/ Zhang Shuai

Samantha Stosur/ Zhang Shuai Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury

Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury Mixed Doubles : Desirae Krawczyk / Joe Salisbury

: Desirae Krawczyk / Joe Salisbury Wheelchair men’s singles: Shingo Kunieda

Shingo Kunieda Wheelchair ladies singles: Diede De Groot

Diede De Groot Quadruple singles: Dylan Alcott

Dylan Alcott Quad double: Sam Schrder/ Niels Vink

Sam Schrder/ Niels Vink Wheelchair men double: Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid

Alfie Hewett / Gordon Reid Wheelchair double ladies: Diede de Groot/ Aniek van Koot

Diede de Groot/ Aniek van Koot Singles for boys : Daniel Rincon

: Daniel Rincon Singles for girls: Robin Montgomery

Robin Montgomery Doubles boys : Max Westphal / Coleman Wong

: Max Westphal / Coleman Wong Double girls: Ashlyn Krueger / Robin Montgomery

Who are the past winners of the US Open?

Originally played in 1881 as the US National Men’s Singles and Doubles Championships in Newport, Rhode Island, the competition has been held every year for the past 141 years, with women’s singles first held in 1887, followed by women’s doubles in 1889 and mixed doubles in 1881. 1892. The tournament has been held in nine different locations. It moved to Forest Hills, New York at the start of the Open Era, then to its current location in Flushing Meadows in 1978.

Among the past (active) winners are six-time champion Serena Williams, five-time champion Roger Federer, four-time champion Rafael Nadal, three-time champion Novak Djokovic and two-time champion Naomi Osaka and Venus Williams.

Chris Evert is tied with Serena Williams for the all-time Open Era singles titles record with six, while Federer, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors hold the all-time Open Era men’s singles titles with five.

What is the prize money for the tournament?

The prize money for each round for the 2022 US Open has not yet been announced. Below you will find the prize money for the 2021 edition.

Full prize money for the 2021 singles draws:

Is Djokovic playing the 2022 US Open?

As of mid-July, Djokovic will not be allowed to participate in the US Open 2022 if he does not remain vaccinated. In a recent interview, Djokovic said he found it strange that an American player who has not been vaccinated should be allowed to participate in the US Open, but as a foreign citizen, he should not be allowed to do so.

Is Serena Williams playing the 2022 US Open?

It has yet to be confirmed whether Serena Williams will play at the US Open this year. However, Williams has competed in one of the most important start-up events, the National Bank Open in Toronto, which is a good indication that the American will be playing at Flushing Meadows.

Which top players are not playing at the US Open this year?

In the men’s race, Roger Federer, who is still recovering from his most recent knee surgery, will most likely miss the US Open. The Swiss has not played since Wimbledon 2021 and had planned the Laver Cup as his comeback event in September.

The current number 2 in the world Alexander Zverev, who was operated on after the French Open, is also on the uncertain list. The German has said he will only play in New York if he is able to get some games under his belt ahead of the final Major of the season.

On the women’s side, Elina Svitolina, a former world No. 3, will miss the US Open as she will give birth to her first child later this year.

Who is the US Open Tournament Director?

Former WTA CEO Stacey Allaster took over as tournament director in 2020. Allaster is also the USTA chief executive of professional tennis. She is the first female director in the 140-year history of tournaments.

You can follow the US Open on Twitter, Instagram and facebook.