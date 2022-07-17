Ferris hockey golf outing is sold out





BIG RAPIDS – For the 11th straight year, the Ferris State University men’s ice hockey program has announced that its annual Bulldog Hockey Classic-Alumni Golf Outing, scheduled for Saturday, August 6, has officially sold out, and FSU is once again expecting one of its biggest attendances ever for its 36th annual event.

The outing, which serves as a fundraiser for the Bulldog Hockey program, will take place on Katke Golf Course’s 21-hole championship course at FSU. This year marks the ninth consecutive “early sell-out” for the event and the earliest ever with the event still three weeks away. It comes on the heels of record-breaking years for much of the past decade, with more than 40 teams and about 170 golfers in all.



“This outing has become such a popular and enjoyable event for our loyal alumni, outstanding program supporters and friends,” said FSU head coach Bob Daniels. “We would like to thank everyone for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming our former players back and having the opportunity to spend the day with so many wonderful people.” A number of notable alumni and former Bulldog hockey players are expected to rejoin this year’s event. Recent outings have included prominent FSU alums such as former Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, four-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Kunitz, and NHL alums such as Zach Redmond and Gerald Mayhew and others. Many recent players, including members of the 2012 Frozen Four squad and recent WCHA Championship teams, also participate annually. In addition to the golf outing, events include a morning reception for former players and coaches and lunch on the course prior to the 18 holes of golf. After the afternoon golf, dinner and prize giving will follow. The Bulldog Hockey Classic-Alumni Golf Outing regularly attracts former and well-known Bulldog hockey players and supporters. For more information and/or questions about the 2022 Bulldog Hockey Classic-Alumni Golf Outing, contact Ferris State Hockey Associate Head Coach Drew Famulak at (231) 591-2887 or via email at [email protected] The Bulldogs, who have reached the NCAA Final Eight three times since 2012, will begin their 48th campaign this fall and the second season of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) rebirth. Since 2012, the Bulldogs have made three NCAA Tournament appearances and have advanced to the NCAA Final Eight three times. FSU has also won two conference regular season championships, along with capturing the WCHA’s Broadmoor Trophy once as the competition’s Final Five Champion. In addition to a Frozen Four berth and a national title game shown in 2012, FSU also reached the regional finals and the last eight of the NCAA tournament in both 2014 and 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/sports/article/Ferris-hockey-golf-outing-is-a-sellout-17310717.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos