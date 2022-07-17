Sports tourism seeks Madison County’s $1.5 million in federal COVID funds





EDWARDSVILLE The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau wants $1.5 million from Madison County’s federal COVID funds to promote sports tourism.

Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, made the request of the Madison County Boards Finance Committee last week as part of the agency’s strategy to market the area.

Jobe said the agency has been scrutinizing sports tourism for several years and noted a nationwide economic impact of more than $91 billion from sports tourism last year, according to Sports Tourism: State of the Industry Report 2021 from the Tourism Economics and Sports Events and Tourism Association. .

We believe the region is poised to become a national destination for outdoor recreation and sports tourism development, Jobe said. Sporting events provide high visibility, significant social and media impact, opportunities for residents and an opportunity to promote the region’s other tourism options, Jobe said. He also praised intangible benefits such as civic pride and quality of life. Madison County has received approximately $51 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to offset COVID-related financial losses. Jobe said it is appropriate to use ARPA dollars to promote tourism. Sporting events provide a unique platform for a community and a region,” he said. “Using ARPA funds to support an industry decimated during the pandemic is exactly what those funds were created for in the first place. “ The money would be used to set up a sports committee with a regional and national marketing campaign. It would also be used as matching funds to offset the cost of bringing national tournaments to the region while supporting and expanding existing sporting events. There are a lot of great activities going on, Jobe said. They need extra support to take it to the next level, to grow it into a regional or national event. Jobe said the marketing campaign would target amateur and collegiate sports for adults and youth. Events can range from baseball and soccer tournaments to table tennis and fishing. In 2019, according to Jobe, the region hosted 11 such events, bringing 18,030 people to the area with a total economic impact of about $1.3 million. The number of events and participants has dropped dramatically in 2020, he said due to COVID. But in 2021, the region had 14 events that attracted 18,992 people and had an economic impact of $3.3 million. The commission took no action, but chairman Chris Guy, R-Maryville, said the county has been discussing sports tourism for some time and will continue to investigate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetelegraph.com/news/article/Jobe-seeks-county-money-to-promote-sports-tourism-17310144.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos