Sports
Law, Jaffer focuses primarily on red ball cricket
Stuart Law, who was head coach of the Bangladesh national team from 2011-2012, was appointed head coach of the under-19s and spoke to media at a press conference yesterday.
The Australian said he wanted to contribute to grassroots cricket to help the overall growth of cricketers.
“I’ve done some jobs as a head coach all over the world and as a head coach of an international team; you don’t do a lot of coaching. It’s mostly talking and administrative work. This gives me the opportunity to come back and work on the grassroots, an area where I believe I can make a difference. Not just cricketing skills, but helping them grow as a young person and as a person. When the opportunity presented itself, it was quite easy to say yes,” Law said on his return, after he had also served as an advisor to the under-19 side in 2016.
The ICC U-19 World Cup will be Law’s number one priority for the team.
“We have a lot of games for the World Cup, which lasts 18 months. We will understand how to play if we understand our squad better. It is also about managing the expectations of the players,” Law said.
While the focus has been on white ball cricket for the U-19 World Cup, Law believes improvement in the longer format should be the top priority.
“I think it’s critical for the development of young players to play the long format. I believe the best players come from learning how to play that game and from there it’s about developing their skill level and mentality to get started and play the over 50s sized and twenties over sized I am a traditionalist and love red ball cricket Test cricket is the hardest to play and if you don’t understand it early it’s very difficult to pick up along the way. We try to give these players as much opportunity to show what they can do in every facet of cricket. If we can play one or two four day matches in each series that would be great for the young guys,” he said.
BCB’s game development manager for the U-19 team, Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar, said that one four-day game will be included in each series through June.
Wasim Jaffer, a batting consultant who worked here as a game development consultant earlier in 2020, said his focus would also be on red ball cricket.
“India has a lot of cricketers who play first-class cricket. Slowly, Bangladesh cricket is also happening and the more they play red ball cricket in different conditions, the more they will improve. For the U-19s, the focus will also be on red ball cricket. We There will be few red ball games against other countries, but the closer we get to the World Cup, the focus will shift more to white ball, but in the meantime the focus will be on red ball cricket,” said Jaffer.
Law previously worked with Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Nazmul Hossain Shanto during his stint with the U-19s. He wanted to work not only on good players, but also on personalities.
The U-19 camp under the new coaching staff started yesterday in Mirpur. The team will return to competitive cricket with the Pakistan tour in November, where they will play five one-day and one four-day match.
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/sports/cricket/news/law-jaffer-focus-red-ball-cricket-initially-3072681
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Iranophobia: In the aftermath of Biden’s trip, Iran says the United States is fueling tension | New July 17, 2022
- Kinzinger says next January 6 hearing on Trump’s actions will ‘open people’s eyes wide’ July 17, 2022
- Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo jokes: Pak Jokowi chooses love July 17, 2022
- WhatsApp, Instagram, Google will be blocked for 5 days, this is Kominfo’s description July 17, 2022
- Build Your Family’s Generational Wealth With These 3 High Yielding Stocks July 17, 2022