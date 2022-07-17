Law, Jaffer focuses primarily on red ball cricket

Stuart Law, who was head coach of the Bangladesh national team from 2011-2012, was appointed head coach of the under-19s and spoke to media at a press conference yesterday.

The Australian said he wanted to contribute to grassroots cricket to help the overall growth of cricketers.

“I’ve done some jobs as a head coach all over the world and as a head coach of an international team; you don’t do a lot of coaching. It’s mostly talking and administrative work. This gives me the opportunity to come back and work on the grassroots, an area where I believe I can make a difference. Not just cricketing skills, but helping them grow as a young person and as a person. When the opportunity presented itself, it was quite easy to say yes,” Law said on his return, after he had also served as an advisor to the under-19 side in 2016.

The ICC U-19 World Cup will be Law’s number one priority for the team.

“We have a lot of games for the World Cup, which lasts 18 months. We will understand how to play if we understand our squad better. It is also about managing the expectations of the players,” Law said.

While the focus has been on white ball cricket for the U-19 World Cup, Law believes improvement in the longer format should be the top priority.

“I think it’s critical for the development of young players to play the long format. I believe the best players come from learning how to play that game and from there it’s about developing their skill level and mentality to get started and play the over 50s sized and twenties over sized I am a traditionalist and love red ball cricket Test cricket is the hardest to play and if you don’t understand it early it’s very difficult to pick up along the way. We try to give these players as much opportunity to show what they can do in every facet of cricket. If we can play one or two four day matches in each series that would be great for the young guys,” he said.

BCB’s game development manager for the U-19 team, Abu Emam Mohammad Kawsar, said that one four-day game will be included in each series through June.

Wasim Jaffer, a batting consultant who worked here as a game development consultant earlier in 2020, said his focus would also be on red ball cricket.

“India has a lot of cricketers who play first-class cricket. Slowly, Bangladesh cricket is also happening and the more they play red ball cricket in different conditions, the more they will improve. For the U-19s, the focus will also be on red ball cricket. We There will be few red ball games against other countries, but the closer we get to the World Cup, the focus will shift more to white ball, but in the meantime the focus will be on red ball cricket,” said Jaffer.

Law previously worked with Mehedi Hasan Miraz and Nazmul Hossain Shanto during his stint with the U-19s. He wanted to work not only on good players, but also on personalities.

The U-19 camp under the new coaching staff started yesterday in Mirpur. The team will return to competitive cricket with the Pakistan tour in November, where they will play five one-day and one four-day match.