Meet the Mr Fixit who keeps wheelchair tennis players on the court during the British Open

James Ascroft Credit: PA Images

Ever wondered who fixes the wheelchairs when tennis stars lose their most vital piece of equipment? Meet James Ascroft.

Whether it’s a loose wheel nut, a seat in need of adjustment, or even something as extreme as a seat split in half, Ascroft is the man who is often on hand when wheelchair tennis runs his own one-man repair shop. LTA’s British Open Wheelchair Championships in Nottingham.

Although it is not Ascroft’s day job, he can regularly be found at the court, dealing with all kinds of cases.

I’m a principal chair violinist, Ascroft joked. Or whatever they call me, that’s my official title!

I’m just a strange job, it’s not official. It’s nice that we sometimes take a situation that wasn’t going in the right direction and turn it around in the right direction.

I’ve done that in quite a few competitions now, and it’s pretty fun when I can.

Ascroft recently went out of his way for South African player Donald Ramphadi, who found his wheelchair in two pieces after a match at Wimbledon, casting doubt on his participation in the British Open.

That didn’t stop Ascroft, however, who managed to find a solution and get the 29-year-old back on the track with the help of the Spondon Gia Engineering workshop in Nottingham.

I get a call that this boy’s chair is broken, Ascroft said. I didn’t know any more than that. Very often it is when they have come through the airlines that is when they are broken.

The chair turned in two pieces, it’s never good when you get a wheelchair in two parts of your hands. Good to pack, not brilliant to play with!

In between many phone calls, we found this engine engineering firm. They were more likely to say no than yes, but I bribed them with some bacon butties and we went down early the next morning.

They were absolutely fantastic, they couldn’t have done enough. I was like a kid in a candy store. I am a motorcyclist myself. It was welding heaven.

We managed to glue it together, but we still didn’t know if it would actually work.

Story continues

We come back here with our shiny new toy and put the rest of the pieces on it, and Donald stepped in, it was thumbs up.

Ramphadi returned to the track to take on Briton Andy Lapthorne, a duel that ended in defeat for the South African star.

Still, the South African would go on to have success in doubles and take the title in Nottingham with his partner Koji Sugeno and it was a sweet reward for Ascroft, who himself lost a leg in a motorcycle accident 15 years ago but admits he isn’t quite as proficient. is on the field like the players he cares for.

I’ve been on the track a few times. I really need to be very skilled to play as bad as I do, he told us. I’ve been on the track a few times.

It probably helps a little [that he is also disabled.] I’m only just missing half a toenail because loads of them remind me of!

I sometimes have an affinity and a little empathy with what they are dealing with.

Ascroft provides a vital and often less recognized service that keeps many players working, but admits he is wary of making too many adjustments despite some players’ requests.

It’s quite an integral part of a wheelchair tennis match, James added.

I try not to change too many parameters. You don’t want to say to anyone, do this, do that before a match, because it can be a game changer. We’ll have gunfights and get things ready.

We wouldn’t start welding a chair in the middle of a match, but if a nut and bolt is thrown on it, we can get it working again.

The article Meet the Mr Fixit who keeps wheelchair tennis players on the court during the British Open appeared first on Tennis365.com.