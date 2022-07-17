Sports
Meet the Mr Fixit who keeps wheelchair tennis players on the court during the British Open
Ever wondered who fixes the wheelchairs when tennis stars lose their most vital piece of equipment? Meet James Ascroft.
Whether it’s a loose wheel nut, a seat in need of adjustment, or even something as extreme as a seat split in half, Ascroft is the man who is often on hand when wheelchair tennis runs his own one-man repair shop. LTA’s British Open Wheelchair Championships in Nottingham.
Although it is not Ascroft’s day job, he can regularly be found at the court, dealing with all kinds of cases.
I’m a principal chair violinist, Ascroft joked. Or whatever they call me, that’s my official title!
I’m just a strange job, it’s not official. It’s nice that we sometimes take a situation that wasn’t going in the right direction and turn it around in the right direction.
I’ve done that in quite a few competitions now, and it’s pretty fun when I can.
Ascroft recently went out of his way for South African player Donald Ramphadi, who found his wheelchair in two pieces after a match at Wimbledon, casting doubt on his participation in the British Open.
That didn’t stop Ascroft, however, who managed to find a solution and get the 29-year-old back on the track with the help of the Spondon Gia Engineering workshop in Nottingham.
I get a call that this boy’s chair is broken, Ascroft said. I didn’t know any more than that. Very often it is when they have come through the airlines that is when they are broken.
The chair turned in two pieces, it’s never good when you get a wheelchair in two parts of your hands. Good to pack, not brilliant to play with!
In between many phone calls, we found this engine engineering firm. They were more likely to say no than yes, but I bribed them with some bacon butties and we went down early the next morning.
They were absolutely fantastic, they couldn’t have done enough. I was like a kid in a candy store. I am a motorcyclist myself. It was welding heaven.
We managed to glue it together, but we still didn’t know if it would actually work.
We come back here with our shiny new toy and put the rest of the pieces on it, and Donald stepped in, it was thumbs up.
Ramphadi returned to the track to take on Briton Andy Lapthorne, a duel that ended in defeat for the South African star.
Still, the South African would go on to have success in doubles and take the title in Nottingham with his partner Koji Sugeno and it was a sweet reward for Ascroft, who himself lost a leg in a motorcycle accident 15 years ago but admits he isn’t quite as proficient. is on the field like the players he cares for.
I’ve been on the track a few times. I really need to be very skilled to play as bad as I do, he told us. I’ve been on the track a few times.
It probably helps a little [that he is also disabled.] I’m only just missing half a toenail because loads of them remind me of!
I sometimes have an affinity and a little empathy with what they are dealing with.
Ascroft provides a vital and often less recognized service that keeps many players working, but admits he is wary of making too many adjustments despite some players’ requests.
It’s quite an integral part of a wheelchair tennis match, James added.
I try not to change too many parameters. You don’t want to say to anyone, do this, do that before a match, because it can be a game changer. We’ll have gunfights and get things ready.
We wouldn’t start welding a chair in the middle of a match, but if a nut and bolt is thrown on it, we can get it working again.
The article Meet the Mr Fixit who keeps wheelchair tennis players on the court during the British Open appeared first on Tennis365.com.
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/meet-mr-fixit-keeping-wheelchair-123100884.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Imran wants courts open now for ‘rigging’ in partial polls July 17, 2022
- Jennifer Lopez was rejected by an Argentinian clothing designer July 17, 2022
- Meghan Markle ‘Hollywood royals’ on romance with Prince Harry July 17, 2022
- Watch: Zimbabwe’s Unique Bat-Tapping Celebration After T20 WC Qualifying | Cricket July 17, 2022
- Democratic Senate candidates smash fundraising records as Donald Trump’s cash flow slows July 17, 2022